3 rice stocks surge up to 14.5% on reports of India considering easing rice export limits

India, the top rice exporter, may relax export restrictions to avoid a glut before the new crop arrives. LT Foods, KRBL, and Chaman Lal Setia Exports saw significant share surges. The move could benefit countries in West Africa and the Middle East.

A Ksheerasagar
First Published9 Jul 2024, 10:30 AM IST
3 rice stocks surge up to 14.5% on reports of India considering easing rice export limits
3 rice stocks surge up to 14.5% on reports of India considering easing rice export limits(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Shares of Chaman Lal Setia Exports, KRBL, and LT Foods surged by as much as 13% in early trading on Tuesday following reports indicating that India, the world’s leading rice exporter, plans to ease restrictions on rice exports.

In response to these developments, LT Foods saw its shares soar by 14.5% in early trading, reaching a new 52-week high of 296 each, while KRBL experienced a 13% spike to 348.70. Similarly, shares of Chaman Lal Setia Exports rose nearly 9% to 223 apiece during the session.

Also Read | Mahanagar Gas share price rises 5% following CNG, PNG price hikes in Mumbai

India, the world’s top rice shipper, may relax restrictions on exports of some varieties to avoid a glut in the country before the new crop arrives in the market in October, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

"The government is considering allowing white rice shipments with a fixed duty," said the people to Bloomberg, who asked not to be identified as the talks are confidential. "The authorities may also scrap a 20% tax on parboiled rice exports and impose a fixed levy instead to discourage under-invoicing of cargoes," the same people were quoted as saying.

Any such move could help cool benchmark Asian rice prices, which reached the highest in more than 15 years in January, following India’s move to start restricting sales of key varieties in 2023. "That would be good news for some countries in West Africa and the Middle East that rely on the South Asian nation for most of their requirements of the food staple," the report said.

A spokesperson representing both the food and commerce ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

India’s total rice exports dropped by 21% year-on-year to 2.9 million tons in the first two months of the fiscal year beginning April 1, according to government data. Non-basmati rice shipments saw a steeper decline, falling 32% to 1.93 million tons during the same period.

Farmers in India are currently in the midst of sowing their primary rice crop for the upcoming harvest, coinciding with the onset of the monsoon season. Planting activities are expected to peak in July, with harvesting scheduled from late September onwards.

As of July 8, acreage under rice cultivation stood at 6 million hectares (14.8 million acres), marking a 19% increase from the previous year, as reported by the farm ministry. This rise follows a recovery in monsoon rains after a period of deficient rainfall last month.

Boosting rural economy

Despite earlier exit poll expectations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has performed below expectations in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal—states with substantial rural and agricultural voter bases.

With state elections in Maharashtra less than six months away, the government has recognized the pressing need to address rural concerns and has taken significant steps to bolster the rural economy.

Shortly after assuming office, the central government swiftly moved to bridge gaps observed in states with heavy agricultural and rural influence. Initiatives such as releasing 2,000 installments for farmers, providing financial assistance to construct 30 million new homes in rural and urban areas, and increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 Kharif crops for the 2024–2025 season reflect a policy shift aimed at enhancing rural spending.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 10:30 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock Markets3 rice stocks surge up to 14.5% on reports of India considering easing rice export limits

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

330.45
10:31 AM | 9 JUL 2024
-3.7 (-1.11%)

GAIL India

228.60
10:31 AM | 9 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-0.82%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.50
10:31 AM | 9 JUL 2024
1.35 (0.79%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

294.50
10:31 AM | 9 JUL 2024
-4.75 (-1.59%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,198.10
10:25 AM | 9 JUL 2024
186.5 (9.27%)

KRBL

333.85
10:25 AM | 9 JUL 2024
25.05 (8.11%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

236.30
10:25 AM | 9 JUL 2024
17.45 (7.97%)

CESC

183.75
10:25 AM | 9 JUL 2024
11.7 (6.8%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue