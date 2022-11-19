3 stocks paying dividends ranging from 550% to 600%, record date next week

The cash amount paid by a corporation to its shareholders is known as a dividend which is the portion of corporate profits distributed from reserves to stockholders. To be eligible to receive dividends, a shareholder must have their name on the record of the company on the record date. The record date for the interim dividends of Polyplex Corporation, E.I.D.- PARRY (India), and Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd falls in the next week, meaning that shareholders must be listed in the company's record book on that particular day or record date in order to be eligible for the declared dividends which are discussed here.
Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Declared Second Interim Dividend of 600% (Rs. 12/- per ordinary share of face value of Rs. 2/- each) for the financial year 2022-23. Determined Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of the aforesaid Second Interim Dividend distribution. Dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration (i.e. within Tuesday, 13th December, 2022)."
In comparison to the Rs. 394.06 crore reported in Q2FY22, the firm reported net sales of Rs. 448.02 crore in Q2FY23, reflecting a YoY growth of 13.69%. In Q2FY23, the firm reported a net profit of Rs. 20.43 crore, down from Rs. 32.00 crore in Q2FY22 and a YoY decline of 36.16%. Tide Water Oil's earnings per share (EPS) dropped from Rs. 18.83 in September 2021 to Rs. 12.02 in the quarter that ended in September 2022. With a market valuation of Rs. 1,742.75 crore, Tide Water Oil Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the energy industry.
The shares of Tide Water Oil closed on Friday at ₹1,002 apiece. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 32.47% so far in 2022.
E.I.D.- PARRY (INDIA)
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board approved the payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at Rs.5.50/- (Five rupees and fifty paise only) per share, representing 550%, on the equity share of face value of Re.1/- each fully paid. The Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend shall be November 23, 2022. The Interim Dividend shall be paid to those shareholders whose name appear in the Register of Members as on Record Date in respect of shares held in physical form and in case of shares held in dematerialised form, as per the details to be furnished by the Depositories as on the Record Date. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or after December 6, 2022 but within 30 days from date of declaration of Interim Dividend, as provided under the Companies Act,2013."
In comparison to the Rs. 6,978.41 crore reported in Q2FY22, the firm reported net sales of Rs. 11,327.63 crore in Q2FY23 on a consolidated basis, reflecting a YoY rise of 62.32%. In Q2FY23, the firm recorded a net profit of Rs. 241.40 crore, a 1% YoY decline from the Rs. 243.84 crore achieved in Q2FY22. EID Parry's EPS dropped from Rs. 13.77 in September 2021 to Rs. 13.60 in the quarter that ended in September 2022.
On a standalone basis, the company declared net sales of ₹645.81 crore in Q2FY23 compared to Rs. 438.09 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY gain of 47.41%. A 16.31% increase from the Rs. 73.19 crore reported in Q2FY22, the firm reported a net profit of Rs. 85.13 crore in Q2FY23. EID Parry's EPS climbed from Rs. 4.13 reported in the same quarter previous year to Rs. 4.80 in the quarter that ended in September 2022.
The shares of E I D-Parry (India) Ltd closed on Friday at ₹625.85 apiece, down by 0.64% from the previous close of ₹629.85. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 37.31% so far in 2022.
Polyplex Corporation
For the fiscal year 2022–2023, Polyplex Corporation has announced an interim/special dividend of 550%. For the purpose of paying the aforementioned dividend, November 25, 2022 has been set as the record date. The ex-date will occur on November 24, 2022, according to data that is currently accessible on BSE. The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has considered and approved “Declaration and payment of Interim/Special Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 @ Rs. 55/- per share (including special dividend @ Rs. 35/- per share) of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, subject to TDS/Withholding Tax. 'Record date' for the purpose of payment of aforesaid Dividend has been fixed as November 25, 2022."
The company recorded net sales of ₹2,089.29 crore on a consolidated basis in Q2FY23 as opposed to ₹1,547.58 crore in Q2FY22, a YoY rise of 35%. In the quarter ended in September 2022, net profit amounted to Rs. 115.02 crore, up 19.76% from Rs. 96.04 crore reported in the same period of the previous year. In Q2FY23, the company's earnings per share (EPS) increased to Rs. 36.64 from Rs. 30.59 in Q2FY22.
In terms of standalone sales, the firm recorded net sales of Rs. 467.89 crore in Q2FY23, an increase of 13.86% from Rs. 410.95 crore reported in Q2FY22. In Q2FY23, net profit dropped by 79.64% from Q2FY22's net profit of Rs. 188.40 crore to Rs. 38.36 crore. The earnings per share (EPS) of Polyplex Corp. decreased from Rs. 60.01 in September 2021 to Rs. 12.22 in September 2022.
The shares of Polyplex Corp Ltd closed on Friday at ₹1,845.00 apiece, up by 1.47% from the previous close of ₹1,818.25. On a YTD basis, the stock declined by 2.11% so far in 2022.
