3 stocks paying dividends ranging from 550% to 600%, record date next week

E.I.D.- PARRY (INDIA)

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board approved the payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at Rs.5.50/- (Five rupees and fifty paise only) per share, representing 550%, on the equity share of face value of Re.1/- each fully paid. The Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend shall be November 23, 2022. The Interim Dividend shall be paid to those shareholders whose name appear in the Register of Members as on Record Date in respect of shares held in physical form and in case of shares held in dematerialised form, as per the details to be furnished by the Depositories as on the Record Date. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or after December 6, 2022 but within 30 days from date of declaration of Interim Dividend, as provided under the Companies Act,2013."