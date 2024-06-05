Markets
3 stocks that promoters bought during the market crash post election result
Equitymaster 5 min read 05 Jun 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Summary
- With election season done and dusted, it’s time to focus on bottom-up investing approach.
From election-induced volatility to Modi's ultimate victory... a lot has changed in the past two trading sessions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less