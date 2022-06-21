3 stocks that recently fixed record date for the purpose of dividend

Shareholders of Mayur Uniquoters, Redington (India), and Intellect Design Arena should be aware that the company's Board of Directors announced the record date for dividend purposes at their meeting held on June 20, 2022.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Shareholders of Mayur Uniquoters, Redington (India), and Intellect Design Arena should be aware that the company's Board of Directors announced the record date for dividend purposes at their meeting held on June 20, 2022. The record date is the deadline by which investors must be in the record book of the corporation for the purpose of declared or upcoming dividend payout.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Shareholders of Mayur Uniquoters, Redington (India), and Intellect Design Arena should be aware that the company's Board of Directors announced the record date for dividend purposes at their meeting held on June 20, 2022. The record date is the deadline by which investors must be in the record book of the corporation for the purpose of declared or upcoming dividend payout.
Intellect Design Arena
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Record Date has been fixed as Friday, the 22nd July, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of Shareholders to the Final Dividend of ₹2.5 per equity share on the face value of ₹5 each on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 2021-22 recommended by the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on 05th May, 2022. If the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, payment of such dividend subject to deduction of tax at source will be made within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting."
Intellect Design Arena
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Record Date has been fixed as Friday, the 22nd July, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of Shareholders to the Final Dividend of ₹2.5 per equity share on the face value of ₹5 each on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 2021-22 recommended by the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on 05th May, 2022. If the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, payment of such dividend subject to deduction of tax at source will be made within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting."
The shares of Intellect Design Arena are currently trading at ₹631.55 up by 3.41% from the previous close of ₹610.70.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mayur Uniquoters
Mayur Uniquoters has announced a 40.00 per cent equity dividend of ₹2 per share for the fiscal year ending March 2022. For the purpose of dividend the company has informed BSE by saying that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed-Friday, July 8, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022."
The stock is currently trading at a market price of ₹362.50 up by 0.75% from the previous close of ₹359.80.
Redington (India)
Redington (India) has announced an equity dividend of 330.00 per cent with a face value of ₹2, or ₹6.6 per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2022. The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “Further to our communication on declaration of dividend dated May 21, 2022, the Record date for payment of dividend, as recommended by the Board, is fixed as Friday, July 15, 2022."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The shares of Redington (India) currently trading at a market price of ₹115.80 up by 2.07% from the previous close of ₹113.45.