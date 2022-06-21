3 stocks that recently fixed record date for the purpose of dividend

Intellect Design Arena

The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Record Date has been fixed as Friday, the 22nd July, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of Shareholders to the Final Dividend of ₹2.5 per equity share on the face value of ₹5 each on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 2021-22 recommended by the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on 05th May, 2022. If the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, payment of such dividend subject to deduction of tax at source will be made within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting."