3 stocks to BUY below 100 trading near to their 52-week lows

Following today's stock market decline, equity indices Sensex and Nifty have plummeted 2% towards their all-time lows, and while the market is projected to correct in the medium term, all quality and well-known stocks have fallen around their 52-week lows.
Following today's stock market decline, equity indices Sensex and Nifty have plummeted 2% towards their all-time lows, and while the market is projected to correct in the medium term, all quality and well-known stocks have fallen around their 52-week lows. As a dip in the price increases, buyers’ buying opportunities here are the 3 stocks below ₹100 that are trading near to their 52-week low that investors can watch.
Zomato shares reached a 52-week high of ₹169.00 on November 16, 2021 and a 52-week low of ₹50.05 on May 10, 2022, indicating that the stock is currently trading at a 59 per cent discount from its 52-week-high. Zomato's consolidated revenue climbed by 110.3 percent to Rs. 4,192 crore in FY22, and by 75 per cent in Q4FY22 to Rs. 1,212 crore. Food ordering and delivery revenue increased by 126 percent in FY22 to Rs. 3,415 crore, while gross order value (GOV) jumped by 77 per cent year-on-year to Rs.5,850 crore in Q4FY22. According to the brokerage firm Geojit, Zomato has been launched in more than 300 new cities in Q4FY22, bringing the total to 1000+ cities, and the company will recycle more than 100 percent of all estimated plastic packaging used in a food order placed through Zomato's platform, as well as plans to convert delivery fleet to 100 percent electric by 2030 to reduce carbon footprint. The brokerage has claimed that “Zomato’s growth is back on track and looking at strong order volumes growth, healthy levels of new customer addition, strong penetration, and reduced costs we see strong outlook of the company’s future performance. We thereby reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 84 based on 11x FY23E P/Sales."
Zomato shares reached a 52-week high of ₹169.00 on November 16, 2021 and a 52-week low of ₹50.05 on May 10, 2022, indicating that the stock is currently trading at a 59 per cent discount from its 52-week-high. Zomato's consolidated revenue climbed by 110.3 percent to Rs. 4,192 crore in FY22, and by 75 per cent in Q4FY22 to Rs. 1,212 crore. Food ordering and delivery revenue increased by 126 percent in FY22 to Rs. 3,415 crore, while gross order value (GOV) jumped by 77 per cent year-on-year to Rs.5,850 crore in Q4FY22. According to the brokerage firm Geojit, Zomato has been launched in more than 300 new cities in Q4FY22, bringing the total to 1000+ cities, and the company will recycle more than 100 percent of all estimated plastic packaging used in a food order placed through Zomato's platform, as well as plans to convert delivery fleet to 100 percent electric by 2030 to reduce carbon footprint. The brokerage has claimed that “Zomato’s growth is back on track and looking at strong order volumes growth, healthy levels of new customer addition, strong penetration, and reduced costs we see strong outlook of the company’s future performance. We thereby reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 84 based on 11x FY23E P/Sales."
Marksans Pharma shares reached a 52-week high of ₹97.60 on 14th June 2021 and a 52-week low of ₹43.55 on 24th February 2022, showing that at ₹44.75, the stock is trading at a discount of 54% from its 52-week high and 2.75 per cent close to its 52-week low. According to the company's Q4FY22 result highlights, revenues climbed by 27 per cent year-on-year and 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter to INR 418 Cr, while Gross Profit margin declined by 673 basis points year-on-year. EBITDA decreased by 33% year-on-year but climbed by 10% quarter on quarter to INR 63.6 Cr, while the company's operating margin contracted by 1,366 basis points year-on-year and fell 72 basis points quarter on quarter to 15.2 per cent. The company’s PAT fell by 63 per cent year-on-year and 39 per cent quarter on quarter to INR 29.6 Cr, and the Board of Directors proposed a final dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share with a face value of INR 1 each for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.
The brokerage firm Arihant Capital has said in its report that “: The company is concentrating on major regulated markets of US and UK with focus on higher margin soft gels and OTC products. Also, its strong balance sheet will support inorganic growth through acquisitions of ANDAs, product licenses and capacity expansion. There was margin pressure in the latter half of FY22 due to cost inflation. However, it is expected to stabilize around current levels. With focus on backward integration, operating margins can expand going forward. We value Marksans Pharma on both the parameters EV/EBITDA (7x FY24E) and PE valuation of 10x of FY24E EPS and reduce our Target Price to INR 80 per share (earlier TP: INR 86 per share). Accordingly, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock."
Bank of Baroda
On the NSE, Bank of Baroda shares reached a 52-week high of ₹122.70 on 11th April 2022 and a 52-week low of ₹72.50 on 23rd August 2021, showing that the stock is trading at a discount of 18% from its 52-week high and 38% above its 52-week low at the present level of ₹99.95. The stock is trading higher than the 20 day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages based on the last traded price. The brokerage firm Edelweiss Broking Limited has given a buy rating on the stock for a target price of ₹120 and has selected Bank of Baroda as its pick of the week. The brokerage has said the management has guided for 10 to 12% loan growth, around 10 bps improvement in net interest margin (NIM) and credit cost at 1.5% for FY23E. Edelweiss has said currently BoB is trading at an inexpensive valuation of around 0.5x price to book value on FY24E while business outlook stands improved.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.