3 stocks to BUY below 100 trading near to their 52-week lows

Zomato

Zomato shares reached a 52-week high of ₹169.00 on November 16, 2021 and a 52-week low of ₹50.05 on May 10, 2022, indicating that the stock is currently trading at a 59 per cent discount from its 52-week-high. Zomato's consolidated revenue climbed by 110.3 percent to Rs. 4,192 crore in FY22, and by 75 per cent in Q4FY22 to Rs. 1,212 crore. Food ordering and delivery revenue increased by 126 percent in FY22 to Rs. 3,415 crore, while gross order value (GOV) jumped by 77 per cent year-on-year to Rs.5,850 crore in Q4FY22. According to the brokerage firm Geojit, Zomato has been launched in more than 300 new cities in Q4FY22, bringing the total to 1000+ cities, and the company will recycle more than 100 percent of all estimated plastic packaging used in a food order placed through Zomato's platform, as well as plans to convert delivery fleet to 100 percent electric by 2030 to reduce carbon footprint. The brokerage has claimed that “Zomato’s growth is back on track and looking at strong order volumes growth, healthy levels of new customer addition, strong penetration, and reduced costs we see strong outlook of the company’s future performance. We thereby reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 84 based on 11x FY23E P/Sales."