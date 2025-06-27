Top 3 stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 27 June

On Thursday, 26 June, the stock market ended on a strong note driven by continued positive momentum and broad-based buying interest across key sectors. After a steady open, the indices maintained upward bias through the session, supported by declining volatility and improved sentiment. Gains were visible across most sectors, with only a few exceptions, indicating confidence returning to the market.

The Nifty 50 surged 285.15 points, or 1.13%, to close at 25,529.90, marking a decisive bullish close. The BSE Sensex rallied 1,000.36 points, or 1.21%, ending at 83,755.87. The Bank Nifty, while largely range-bound during the day, also closed on a firmer note, up 585.55 points or 1.03%, at 57,161.90.

Top 3 stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 27 June

Buy: JSW Steel Ltd (JSWSTEEL)

Current price: ₹1,032.00

Why JSW Steel is recommended: JSW Steel is showing a bullish setup supported by both momentum and pattern confirmation across timeframes. On the daily chart, the RSI is at 60, reflecting positive momentum with room for further upside. On the 45-minute timeframe, the stock has formed a rectangle pattern around the ₹1,024 zone, and a symmetrical triangle pattern has also taken shape at the same level—a confluence that strengthens the bullish case. The breakout above these consolidation levels signals the start of a possible continuation move.

Key metrics

Breakout zone: ₹1,024 (validated on lower timeframe)

Support (stop-loss): ₹1,016

Target price: ₹1,060

Pattern: Rectangle and symmetrical triangle breakout (45-min chart)

RSI: 60 on the daily chart—supports sustained bullish momentum

Technical analysis: Price has resolved higher from overlapping consolidation patterns on the intraday chart, confirming bullish intent. A strong close above the pattern zone at ₹1,024 has triggered upward continuation, supported by increasing momentum and price action now staying above short-term moving averages.

Risk factors: A breakdown below ₹1,016 would invalidate the breakout structure. Minor consolidation may occur if broader market momentum slows.

Buy at: ₹1,032.00

Target price: ₹1,060

Stop-loss: ₹1,016

Buy: ICICI Lombard General Insurance (ICICIGI)

Current Price: ₹2,017.00

Why ICICI Lombard General Insurance is recommended: ICICIGI is poised for a breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase. On the daily chart, the RSI is at 65, reflecting strong bullish momentum with scope for further upside. On lower timeframes, the stock is nearing the upper boundary of a rectangle pattern. A close above ₹2,030 would confirm the breakout and likely trigger a fresh upward swing.

Key metrics

Breakout level: ₹2,030

Support (stop-loss): ₹1,968

Target price: ₹2,090

Pattern: Rectangle consolidation breakout (pending confirmation above ₹2,030)

RSI: 65 on the daily—strong momentum, but not overbought

Technical analysis: ICICIGI has been trading in a tight consolidation zone. With a strong base near ₹1,970 and repeated tests of the ₹2,030 level, the setup is favourable for a breakout. Momentum is picking up, and a confirmed close above ₹2,030 could open the way toward the ₹2,090 target.

Risk factors: A breakdown below ₹1,968 would negate the breakout setup. Until a confirmed close above ₹2,030, traders should manage position size accordingly.

Buy at: ₹2,017.00

Target price: ₹2,090

Stop-loss: ₹1,968

Buy: Titan Company Ltd (TITAN)

Current price: ₹3,694.00

Why Titan is recommended: Titan has shown a strong bullish setup with confirmation from multiple timeframes. On the daily chart, the RSI stands at 68.80, indicating strong upward momentum that is not yet overextended. Additionally, a recent MACD bullish crossover supports the case for continued strength. On the lower time frames, the stock has closed above the key resistance zone of ₹3,680, signaling a breakout and continuation potential. These confluences point toward a likely move toward the higher target zone.

Key metrics

Resistance level (short-term target): ₹3,790-3,810

Support level (pattern invalidation): ₹3,640

Pattern: Breakout above short-term resistance with momentum confirmation

RSI: 68.80 on the daily chart—shows strong bullish momentum approaching overbought, but with room

Technical analysis: The stock has decisively closed above the immediate resistance of ₹3,680, backed by momentum indicators. The MACD crossover adds confirmation to the trend shift, while price action above key short-term resistances indicates strength. Titan is also forming higher lows on the hourly and daily charts, a classic bullish continuation signal.

Risk factors: A fall below ₹3,640 would invalidate the breakout structure. Short-term consolidation is possible if broader markets pause or if volume does not follow through.

Buy at: ₹3,694.00

Target price: ₹3,790-3,810

Stop-loss: ₹3,640

Market wrap—27 June (Friday)

In the sectoral space, the metal index led the rally with a 2.31% gain, followed by the oil and gas index, up 1.86%, and the infrastructure sector, which rose 1.63%. These sectors reflected strength in domestic-facing and global-linked themes. The only laggard of the day was the realty index, which fell by 1.00%, likely on account of profit booking.

Among the top gainers, Shriram Finance climbed 4.16% on the back of strong institutional activity, while Jio Finance gained 3.03%, and Hindalco added 2.67%, contributing to the bullish breadth of the market.

On the flip side, Dr. Reddy's fell 1.50%, Tech Mahindra declined 0.87%, and Wipro slipped 0.33%, with traders booking profits in select IT and pharma names after recent gains.

Nifty Technical Analysis Daily & Hourly

View Full Image (TradingView)



The Nifty extended its bullish momentum for a third straight session, ending Thursday at 25,549.00, with an impressive gain of 304.25 points or 1.21%. This rally marks a powerful continuation move, validating the bullish breakout from earlier in the week.

Importantly, the index closed well above the 25,150-25,200 breakout zone, confirming sustained strength and approaching the previously indicated short-term target of 25,800—a level we highlighted after the rectangle breakout on the hourly chart. Today’s move adds over 300 points since that breakout signal, reinforcing the strong underlying trend.

View Full Image (TradingView)

On the intraday chart, the 20-hour EMA at 25,276 and the 40-hour EMA at 25,173 have now shifted higher, with the price maintaining a clear lead above both, indicating solid upward momentum in the short-term trend. Fresh support is now seen near 25,250, while the next key resistance is placed at 25,800, aligning with the rectangle breakout target.

The daily chart also reflects the strengthening trend, with the 20-DMA rising to 24,933 and the 40-DMA climbing to 24,710, both of which remain well below the current price. This confirms the continuation of a broader bullish structure, with higher support levels emerging.

Momentum indicators further validated the rally. The daily RSI surged to 66, pushing deeper into bullish territory, while the hourly RSI climbed to 71, showing short-term overbought conditions, though not necessarily a reversal signal. The MACD remains strong, with the daily MACD at 172 and hourly MACD rising to 126, both indicating strong follow-through momentum and no immediate signs of exhaustion.

Volatility also continued to compress, with India VIX slipping another 2.87% to 12.59, reflecting rising trader confidence and a lack of hedging pressure despite the sharp rally.

In summary, the Nifty has delivered a strong directional move, staying firmly above key short-term averages and validating the bullish breakout setup. With the 25,800 target still in sight and 25,250 emerging as near-term support, traders may consider riding the trend while staying alert to signs of exhaustion or reversal near resistance. The overall structure remains firmly positive, supported by price action, momentum, and declining volatility.

