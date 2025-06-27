Top 3 stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 27 June

Why JSW Steel is recommended: JSW Steel is showing a bullish setup supported by both momentum and pattern confirmation across timeframes. On the daily chart, the RSI is at 60, reflecting positive momentum with room for further upside. On the 45-minute timeframe, the stock has formed a rectangle pattern around the ₹1,024 zone, and a symmetrical triangle pattern has also taken shape at the same level—a confluence that strengthens the bullish case. The breakout above these consolidation levels signals the start of a possible continuation move.