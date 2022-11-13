3 stocks to trade ex-bonus this week: Do you own any?

Easy Trip

Easy Trip Planners Ltd., a mid-cap company that competes in the consumer discretionary sector, with a market value of Rs. 8,753.53 Cr. The corporation has announced a 1:2 stock split and a 3:1 bonus share. For the purpose of determining whether shareholders are eligible for the aforementioned matters, the company has set Tuesday, November 22, 2022 as the record date. The anticipated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched is within two months of the date of Board approval, i.e. by December 8th, 2022. The shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd closed on Friday at ₹401.55 apiece, up by 0.99% from the previous close of ₹397.60. In its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 2,947,905 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,100,852 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 49.15% so far in 2022.