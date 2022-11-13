3 stocks to trade ex-bonus this week: Do you own any?3 min read . 03:32 PM IST
- Modi's Navnirman Ltd, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd and Easy Trip are the 3 stocks that are going to trade ex-bonus this week which market watchers may keep in mind
Modi's Navnirman Ltd, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd and Easy Trip are the 3 stocks that are going to trade ex-bonus this week which market watchers may keep in mind. According to a 3:1 bonus issue announced by Modi's Navnirman Ltd, eligible shareholders will get 3 additional shares for every 1 share they owned on the record date. A bonus issue of 2:5 has been issued by Motherson Sumi Wiring, meaning that eligible shareholders would get 2 additional shares for every 5 shares they held on the record date. While Easy Trip has announced a 3:1 bonus share offer, which means that eligible shareholders will each get 3 more shares for every one they owned on the record date.
Modis Navnirman Ltd., a small-cap firm that works in the real estate sector, with a market value of ₹205.58 Cr. The corporation announced a 3:1 ratio for bonus shares. The firm has set the record date as November 15, 2022, in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders. According to the data made public on the BSE, the ex-date also falls on November 15, 2022. The paid-up share capital prior to the bonus issue has been ₹4,23,000, consisting of 42,30,000 equity shares valued at ₹10, and the paid-up share capital post the bonus issue will be up to ₹16,92,00,000, consisting of the 42,30,000 equity shares already in existence plus bonus shares worth up to 1,26,90,000 equity shares valued at ₹10.
The shares of Modis Navnirman Ltd closed on the BSE on Friday at ₹486.00 apiece, down by 3.80% from the previous close of ₹505.20. On a YTD basis, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 157.21% so far in 2022.
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. (MSWIL), is a large-cap company in the consumer discretionary sector, with a market value of ₹26,226.64 crore. The record date for bonus shares that the business has announced in a 2:5 ratio is set for Thursday, November 17, 2022. According to statistics on BSE, the ex-date occurs on November 16, 2022. The shares of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd closed on Friday at ₹83.05 apiece, up by 0.54% from the previous close of ₹82.60. In its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 2,318,136 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 3,158,402 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 34.38% so far in 2022.
Easy Trip Planners Ltd., a mid-cap company that competes in the consumer discretionary sector, with a market value of Rs. 8,753.53 Cr. The corporation has announced a 1:2 stock split and a 3:1 bonus share. For the purpose of determining whether shareholders are eligible for the aforementioned matters, the company has set Tuesday, November 22, 2022 as the record date. The anticipated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched is within two months of the date of Board approval, i.e. by December 8th, 2022. The shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd closed on Friday at ₹401.55 apiece, up by 0.99% from the previous close of ₹397.60. In its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 2,947,905 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,100,852 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 49.15% so far in 2022.
