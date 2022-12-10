3 stocks to turn ex-dividend in the week ahead. Do you own any of them?

Three stocks will be in focus in the week ahead as they will turn ex-dividend ahead of the record date. Among these stocks, two of them are government-owned. The companies will pay a dividend in the range of 16% to a maximum of 80%. The ex-dividend date is the day when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. The ex-date is one working day before the record date when a listed firm determines the eligible shareholders for the dividend benefit.
Three stocks will be in focus in the week ahead as they will turn ex-dividend ahead of the record date. Among these stocks, two of them are government-owned. The companies will pay a dividend in the range of 16% to a maximum of 80%. The ex-dividend date is the day when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. The ex-date is one working day before the record date when a listed firm determines the eligible shareholders for the dividend benefit.
In general terms, dividends are a form of incentive that is distributed by a listed company from their profits to shareholders. When a company pays a proportion of its profit as a dividend, any amount which is not distributed as dividends are put in the free reserves and surplus of that company.
In general terms, dividends are a form of incentive that is distributed by a listed company from their profits to shareholders. When a company pays a proportion of its profit as a dividend, any amount which is not distributed as dividends are put in the free reserves and surplus of that company.
Here is the list of stocks who are set to turn ex-dividend in the week ahead:
Here is the list of stocks who are set to turn ex-dividend in the week ahead:
The company will pay a final dividend of ₹5.8 per equity share (58%) for the fiscal year FY22 having a face value of ₹10 each. Notably, the dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting proposed to be held on December 30th.
The company will pay a final dividend of ₹5.8 per equity share (58%) for the fiscal year FY22 having a face value of ₹10 each. Notably, the dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting proposed to be held on December 30th.
PTC India in its regulatory filing said, the members of the company whose names appear on the register of members as of December 16, will be entitled to receive the final dividend.
PTC India in its regulatory filing said, the members of the company whose names appear on the register of members as of December 16, will be entitled to receive the final dividend.
That being said, PTC India is said to turn ex-dividend on December 15.
That being said, PTC India is said to turn ex-dividend on December 15.
On BSE, PTC India shares closed at ₹87.95 apiece up by 2.57% on Friday. The stock had hit the ₹90 mark during trading hours as well. Its market cap is around ₹2,603 crore. Year-to-date, PTC India shares performed lower by over 20% on the exchange.
On BSE, PTC India shares closed at ₹87.95 apiece up by 2.57% on Friday. The stock had hit the ₹90 mark during trading hours as well. Its market cap is around ₹2,603 crore. Year-to-date, PTC India shares performed lower by over 20% on the exchange.
PTC India is a government-owned firm whose primary focus is to develop a commercially vibrant power market in the country. The company is a leading provider of power trading solutions in India.
PTC India is a government-owned firm whose primary focus is to develop a commercially vibrant power market in the country. The company is a leading provider of power trading solutions in India.
2. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF):
2. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF):
The company has fixed December 16 as the record date for two dividends. One is the final dividend for FY22, and the second is the interim dividend for FY23.
The company has fixed December 16 as the record date for two dividends. One is the final dividend for FY22, and the second is the interim dividend for FY23.
RCF's interim dividend for FY23 is ₹1.60 per equity share (16%) on the paid-up equity share capital of the company. While its final dividend is ₹2.50 per equity share of ₹10/- each (i.e. 25% on the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year ending March 31, 2022.
RCF's interim dividend for FY23 is ₹1.60 per equity share (16%) on the paid-up equity share capital of the company. While its final dividend is ₹2.50 per equity share of ₹10/- each (i.e. 25% on the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year ending March 31, 2022.
Hence, RCF stocks will turn ex-dividend on December 15.
Hence, RCF stocks will turn ex-dividend on December 15.
On BSE, RCF shares closed at ₹130.70 apiece down by 3.76% on Friday. On this day, the stock did touch an intraday high of ₹137.30 apiece -- which inched closer to the 52-week high of ₹139.90 apiece. The company's market cap is around ₹7,210.56 crore. Year-to-date, RCF shares have climbed by over 69%.
On BSE, RCF shares closed at ₹130.70 apiece down by 3.76% on Friday. On this day, the stock did touch an intraday high of ₹137.30 apiece -- which inched closer to the 52-week high of ₹139.90 apiece. The company's market cap is around ₹7,210.56 crore. Year-to-date, RCF shares have climbed by over 69%.
Government-backed RCF is a leading fertilizers and chemicals manufacturing company. It manufactures Urea, Complex Fertilizers, Bio-fertilizers, Micro-nutrients, 100% water soluble fertilizers, soil conditioners, and a wide range of Industrial Chemicals.
Government-backed RCF is a leading fertilizers and chemicals manufacturing company. It manufactures Urea, Complex Fertilizers, Bio-fertilizers, Micro-nutrients, 100% water soluble fertilizers, soil conditioners, and a wide range of Industrial Chemicals.
3. Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals:
3. Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals:
Earlier this week, the company revised its interim dividend record date to December 15 from December 13. Since the company's settlement type is 'T+1', it will turn ex-dividend on the same day as the record date.
Earlier this week, the company revised its interim dividend record date to December 15 from December 13. Since the company's settlement type is 'T+1', it will turn ex-dividend on the same day as the record date.
The company's board of directors in a meeting held on December 5 approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share having a face value of ₹10 each (80%) for the financial year FY23.
The company's board of directors in a meeting held on December 5 approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share having a face value of ₹10 each (80%) for the financial year FY23.
It said that the interim dividend shall be paid within a period of 30 days from the date of the declaration to those shareholders of the company whose names appear in the records of the company as of the specified record date.
It said that the interim dividend shall be paid within a period of 30 days from the date of the declaration to those shareholders of the company whose names appear in the records of the company as of the specified record date.
On Friday, Sukhjit stock ended flat at ₹457.55 apiece. Its market cap was around ₹714.78 crore. Year-to-date, Sukhjit stock has gained nearly 42.5% on BSE.
On Friday, Sukhjit stock ended flat at ₹457.55 apiece. Its market cap was around ₹714.78 crore. Year-to-date, Sukhjit stock has gained nearly 42.5% on BSE.
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is an agro company with business in the field of Corn Grind.
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is an agro company with business in the field of Corn Grind.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.