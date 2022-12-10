3 stocks to turn ex-dividend in the week ahead. Do you own any of them?

Three stocks will be in focus in the week ahead as they will turn ex-dividend ahead of the record date. Among these stocks, two of them are government-owned. The companies will pay a dividend in the range of 16% to a maximum of 80%. The ex-dividend date is the day when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. The ex-date is one working day before the record date when a listed firm determines the eligible shareholders for the dividend benefit.

