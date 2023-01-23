Gothi Plascon, Angel One and Wipro are the three stocks that are going to turn ex-dividend tomorrow i.e. 24th January. The firm reported good Q3FY23 performance in addition to the dividend. If you buy a stock on or after the ex-dividend date, you will not be eligible for the dividend since the stock is trading without the worth of the upcoming dividend payment. According to the company's T+1 or T+2 settlement mechanism, the ex-dividend date is typically set two or one business day before the record date. As a result, in order to be eligible to receive the dividend amount, you must maintain the company's shares in your demat account prior to the ex-dividend date.

Wipro

An interim dividend of ₹1 per share has been announced by IT giant Wipro Ltd. The record date has been established by the corporation as January 25, 2023. The interim dividend payment will be paid no later than February 10, 2023. Prior to the record date, on January 24, Wipro shares will become ex-dividend. In the quarter that ended in December 2022, Wipro's net profit rose by 2.82 per cent to ₹3,052.9 crore from ₹2,972.3 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The company reported net revenue from operations of ₹23,229 crore in the third quarter of FY23 from ₹20,313.6 crore in the third quarter of FY22, representing a YoY growth of 14.35%. The shares of Wipro closed today on the NSE at ₹406.35 apiece level, up by 0.79% from the previous close of ₹403.15.

Angel One

For the Financial Year 2022–2023, the company has announced an interim dividend on equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 per share, at an amount of Rs. 9.60 per share. The Board of Directors has announced that January 24, 2023, is the record date for deciding whether stockholders are eligible to receive the aforementioned interim dividend. On or before February 15, 2023, the dividend shall be paid according to Angel One. The ex-dividend date also falls on that day due to the company's T+1 settlement cycle. Consolidated net profit for the brokerage firm increased by 38.62% YoY to ₹228.04 crore in Q3FY23 from ₹164.5 Cr reported in the same period of the previous financial year. The company's net income increased by 25.51% YoY to Rs. 759.66 crore in Q3FY23 from Rs. 605.25 crore in Q3FY22. The shares of Angel One closed today on the NSE at ₹1,293.95 apiece, down by 0.12% from the previous close of ₹1,295.55.

Gothi Plascon

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹35 Cr. For the fiscal year 2022-2023, the corporation has announced an interim dividend of Rs. 2, or 20%, per equity share at a face value. 10 apiece. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility for payment of the aforementioned interim dividend is January 24, 2023, and due to the company's T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date also lies on that day. The shares of Gothi Plascon (India) closed today on the BSE at an upper circuit limit of ₹34.90 apiece level, up by 4.96% from the previous close of ₹33.25.

