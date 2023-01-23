3 stocks turning ex-dividend tomorrow: Do you hold any?3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 05:08 PM IST
- Gothi Plascon, Angel One and Wipro are the three stocks that are going to turn ex-dividend tomorrow i.e. 24th January.
Gothi Plascon, Angel One and Wipro are the three stocks that are going to turn ex-dividend tomorrow i.e. 24th January. The firm reported good Q3FY23 performance in addition to the dividend. If you buy a stock on or after the ex-dividend date, you will not be eligible for the dividend since the stock is trading without the worth of the upcoming dividend payment. According to the company's T+1 or T+2 settlement mechanism, the ex-dividend date is typically set two or one business day before the record date. As a result, in order to be eligible to receive the dividend amount, you must maintain the company's shares in your demat account prior to the ex-dividend date.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more