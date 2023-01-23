3 stocks turning ex-dividend tomorrow: Do you hold any?

Angel One

For the Financial Year 2022–2023, the company has announced an interim dividend on equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 per share, at an amount of Rs. 9.60 per share. The Board of Directors has announced that January 24, 2023, is the record date for deciding whether stockholders are eligible to receive the aforementioned interim dividend. On or before February 15, 2023, the dividend shall be paid according to Angel One. The ex-dividend date also falls on that day due to the company's T+1 settlement cycle. Consolidated net profit for the brokerage firm increased by 38.62% YoY to ₹228.04 crore in Q3FY23 from ₹164.5 Cr reported in the same period of the previous financial year. The company's net income increased by 25.51% YoY to Rs. 759.66 crore in Q3FY23 from Rs. 605.25 crore in Q3FY22. The shares of Angel One closed today on the NSE at ₹1,293.95 apiece, down by 0.12% from the previous close of ₹1,295.55.