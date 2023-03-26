3 stocks with 1 year return of up to 160% going to turn ex-split this week

A stock split is a corporate action which increases the number of outstanding shares by issuing more shares to existing shareholders while lowering the price of each share accordingly by trimming the face value. Generally, companies announce stock split to make shares cheaper and to enhance liquidity, making it intuitive for investors to trade. A stock split has no effect on the company's overall value or the percentage of ownership held by each shareholder. It merely raises the number of outstanding shares while decreasing the price per share, thus the company's overall market value stays the same following the stock split. Investors should be aware of the record and ex-split dates. The record date is the day that a shareholder's name must be in the company's book of records in order to be eligible for a stock split, whereas the ex-split date indicates that the split has completed and trading of the new split shares has commenced. This is the first day of trading on the stock market for newly split shares. Here are three stocks that will trade ex-split this week that market players may watch.

