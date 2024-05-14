3 Tata Group stocks including Voltas tumble up to 13% in 6 sessions, wipe out ₹43,300 crore
Tata Group stocks, including Voltas, Tata Power, and Tata Motors, faced selling pressure in recent sessions. Tata Motors shares experienced a 6.70% decline in six sessions, resulting in a market capitalisation loss of ₹22,592.60 crore.
In recent sessions, Tata Group stocks have faced significant selling pressure, resulting in a sharp drop in share value. The group stocks, including Voltas, Tata Power, and Tata Motors, were the biggest laggards, and the sell-off was triggered following the release of their March quarter and full-year performance of FY24.
