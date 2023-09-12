8 things that changed for market overnight: Gift Nifty, Tesla shares soar to global market cues for Sensex today5 min read 12 Sep 2023, 07:47 AM IST
Domestic market indices anticipated to open higher, tracking positive global cues. Nifty touched a new record high.
The domestic market benchmark indices are anticipated to open higher with GIFT Nifty up more than 70 points from Monday's close on Nifty Futures and tracking positive global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message