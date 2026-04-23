₹3 to ₹317: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹1.05 crore in six years

Multibagger penny stock: Investing in the stock market is a risky ballgame altogether, especially when geopolitical tensions are at their peak. Therefore, investors must do thorough research to identify opportunities.

Here's one such stock that has constantly outperformed and rewarded investors with multibagger returns — Transformers And Rectifiers (India).

Transformers and Rectifiers share price trend The share price of Transformers and Rectifiers, which was once priced at ₹3 in April 2020, is now trading at ₹317 on the NSE.

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On Thursday, Transformers and Rectifiers share price surged as much as 2.62% to ₹317.75.

The multibagger penny stock has remained volatile in the near term, as it has risen 18% in a month and 3.22% year-to-date (YTD).

However, the stock has descended 43.27% in a year. Penny stock has delivered multibagger returns of 871% in three years and 3,519.59% in five years.

Investment growth in Transformers and Rectifiers stock To put this into context, an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock six years ago and held over time would have surged to around ₹ ₹1.05 crore.

Likewise, an investment of the same amount made a month ago would now be worth ₹1.18 lakh, while for the year-to-date, it would be at ₹1.03 lakh.

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However, an investment of ₹1 lakh made a year ago would currently stand at ₹56,590.

Transformers and Rectifiers FY26 performance The company delivered a strong financial performance in FY26, with revenue from operations rising by approximately 23% YoY to ₹2,395 crore.

Profitability also remained healthy during the year. EBITDA increased by around 17% YoY to nearly ₹370 crore, driven by robust execution, sustained demand across key sectors, and continued focus on operational efficiencies.

Meanwhile, profit after tax (PAT) grew about 20% YoY to ₹225 crore. The improvement in profitability was driven by operating leverage, cost optimisation, and enhanced execution efficiencies.

Operational momentum remained strong during the year, with order inflows of approximately ₹2,374 crore in FY26, including ₹244 crore in Q4, while the unexecuted order book stood at around ₹5,005 crore as of March 31, 2026, providing strong visibility for future revenues, according to the company's release.

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“FY26 has been a year of strong and consistent performance for TARIL. Our ability to deliver robust revenue growth along with sustained profitability reflects the strength of our execution capabilities and disciplined operational approach. The healthy order inflows and strong order book provide us with clear visibility for the coming periods. As we continue to scale our capacities and enhance our technological capabilities, we remain focused on improving efficiencies, strengthening margins, and delivering long-term value," said Satyen J. Mamtora, Managing Director & CEO.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.