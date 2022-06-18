3 upcoming bonus stocks to watch next week

3 upcoming bonus stocks to watch next week2 min read . 09:16 PM IST
Shareholders of Baid Leasing, Ajanta Pharma, and Nazara Technologies should be aware that the companies have announced a bonus issue, with the record date approaching shortly. As a result, investors should keep an eye on the ex-bonus date, which falls in the next week of the month and is the final day to purchase the aforementioned stocks to be eligible for a bonus share issuance.
On 9th June 2022, the company said in BSE exchange filing that “With respect to cited subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that Members of the Company on Wednesday, June 08, 2022 have approved through Postal Ballot for issuance and allotment of bonus shares Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each to the Eligible members of the Company holding fully paid up Equity Shares of the Company whose names appear in the Register of members of the Company, as on the ‘Record Date’, in the proportion of 1 (One) new equity share of Rs. 2/-(Rupees two Only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share held by them."
For the purpose of bonus issue, the company has fixed 21-06-2022 as the record date and the shares of Baid Leasing and Finance Company shall trade ex-bonus on 20th June 2022.
For the purpose of 1:2 bonus issue, Ajanta Pharma has said in BSE exchange filing that “Vide our letter dated 10th May 2022, we have informed that Board of Directors of the company had at their meeting held today, inter alia considered and approved issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each for every 2 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each held, subject to the approval of shareholders."
The company has set 23rd June as the record date and the shares of Ajanta Pharma shall turn ex-bonus on 22nd of June 2022.
On 13th June 2022, the company informed BSE by saying that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Monday, June 27, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 4/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid up existing equity share of Rs. 4/- each held, subject to the approval of shareholders which is being obtained by way of Postal Ballot through remote e-voting."
The shares of Nazara Technologies shall turn ex-bonus on 24th June 2022.