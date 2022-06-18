3 upcoming bonus stocks to watch next week

Baid Leasing and Finance Company

On 9th June 2022, the company said in BSE exchange filing that “With respect to cited subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that Members of the Company on Wednesday, June 08, 2022 have approved through Postal Ballot for issuance and allotment of bonus shares Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each to the Eligible members of the Company holding fully paid up Equity Shares of the Company whose names appear in the Register of members of the Company, as on the ‘Record Date’, in the proportion of 1 (One) new equity share of Rs. 2/-(Rupees two Only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share held by them."