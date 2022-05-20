3 upcoming stock splits & 1 bonus issue to watch in next week

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Stock splits announcement divide a company's one share into additional shares, but does not affect the market cap of the company but lowers the share price which results in enough liquidity of the stock, whereas a bonus issue is an announcement made by a company to offer additional shares for each share held by the existing shareholders and this step is taken by a company to avoid paying a dividend in cash form to the stockholders. As a result of these two corporate activities, the following stocks will announce bonus issues and stock splits in the next week of May.
Sawaca Business Machines Ltd
The company has informed BSE by saying that “the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Friday, May 27, 2022, as the Record Date for the purpose of Split/Sub-Division of 1(One) equity share having face value of Rs.10/-( Rupees Ten Only) each into 10(Ten) of Rs.1/-(Rupees One Only) each."
“Determining the names of Shareholders who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 10 new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs.1 /- each for every 100 fully paid- up equity share held by the shareholders of the Company," Sawaca Business Machines has said in an exchange filing.
The record date has been set for 27th May 2022 for the purpose of stock split and bonus issue, and the stock will go ex-bonus on that date because it is the last trading day of the week. The stock is a multibagger, having returned 415.36 per cent to its stockholders in one year. The stock closed today at an upper circuit of ₹15.10, representing a 4.86 per cent increase over its previous close of ₹14.40.
Evexia Lifecare Ltd
Evexia Lifecare Ltd has announced a stock split from Rs.2/- to Rs.1/-, with a record date of May 24, 2022. The firm produces a variety of petrochemical products such as special oils, special chemicals, petroleum sulphates, solvents, and so on for industrial uses such as rubber, leather, ink, and paint. The stock-in-trade today closed 4.88 per cent down at ₹4.68 per share, compared to the previous close of ₹4.92. The stock has dropped 82.60 per cent in the last year, and it is down 55.93 per cent year to date (YTD). The stock has fallen 57.42 per cent in the last six months and 28.55 per cent in the last month. The stock has risen 4.00 per cent in the previous five trading days.
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd
On Monday, May 02, 2022, a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors was conducted, which began at 11.45 a.m. and ended at 12.30 p.m. At that meeting, the Board contemplated splitting 10 for 1 equity share. The company has informed BSE by saying that its board of directors has “Considered and fixed the record date as Friday, May 27, 2022 for determining the eligibility of Shareholders, with regard to the Sub-Division of the one(1) Equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into Ten (10) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each in terms of Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘SEBI Listing Regulations’) and as approved by the Shareholders through postal ballot."
Gujchem Distillers India is a multibagger stock for 2022, with the share price rising from ₹147.70 to ₹808.40, resulting in a multibagger return of 447.33 per cent year to date (YTD). The stock has risen from ₹73.30 to the current market price of ₹808.40 in the previous year, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,002.86 per cent. In the previous six months, the stock has risen from ₹148.95 to the current market price, resulting in a 442.73 per cent multibagger return. The stock closed today with a 4.99 per cent drop from the previous close of ₹850.90.