3 upcoming stock splits & 1 bonus issue to watch in next week

Evexia Lifecare Ltd

Evexia Lifecare Ltd has announced a stock split from Rs.2/- to Rs.1/-, with a record date of May 24, 2022. The firm produces a variety of petrochemical products such as special oils, special chemicals, petroleum sulphates, solvents, and so on for industrial uses such as rubber, leather, ink, and paint. The stock-in-trade today closed 4.88 per cent down at ₹4.68 per share, compared to the previous close of ₹4.92. The stock has dropped 82.60 per cent in the last year, and it is down 55.93 per cent year to date (YTD). The stock has fallen 57.42 per cent in the last six months and 28.55 per cent in the last month. The stock has risen 4.00 per cent in the previous five trading days.