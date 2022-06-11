3 upcoming stock splits to watch next week

Ajanta Soya

For the sub-division of equity shares of the company having a face value of Rs. 10/- per share to Rs. 2/- per share, the company has fixed 17th June as the split date or record date for the purpose. On Friday, the stock closed at ₹256.30 level, down by 0.68% from its previous close of ₹258.05. Ajanta Soya shares have delivered a multibagger return of 129.97 per cent in the previous year, and the stock has given a year-to-date (YTD) return of 12.91 per cent in 2022. The stock is now trading higher than the 50 days, 100 days, and 200-day moving averages, but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages, based on the last traded price.