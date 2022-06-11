3 upcoming stock splits to watch next week

Shareholders of Darshan Orna, Galactico Corporate Services, and Ajanta Soya should be aware that the split issue of these shares will take place next week, with the split date succinctly described below.
A stock split is a corporate exercise that a company announces depending on its previous performance, and on the stock split date, the corporation provides new shares to its existing shareholders by raising the number of shares outstanding, while the total value of the shares owned stays the same along with the market cap of the company. So shareholders of Darshan Orna, Galactico Corporate Services, and Ajanta Soya should be aware that the split issue of these shares will take place next week, with the split date succinctly described below.
Darshan Orna
On 2nd June 2022, the company said in a BSE exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the company has fixed Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 as the “Record Date" for determining the eligibility of members for the purpose of SubDivision of the equity shares of the company from face value of Rs.10 /- each to Face value of ₹2 each."
Darshan Orna Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹32 Crore that operates in the jewellery industry. The stock ended at ₹32.35 on Friday, up 1.57 per cent from its previous closing of ₹31.85. This penny stock has gained by 39.44 per cent in the previous year, but it has declined by 57.99 per cent year to date (YTD) in 2022.
Galactico Corporate Services
For the purpose of a stock split on a basis of 10 equity shares of Re. 1 each for 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each, the company has fixed 17th June 2022 as the split date. Galactico Corporate Services is a small-cap company and has over 17 years of experience in providing financial-related services. It is one of the multibagger stocks of 2022 as it has given an outstanding return of 585% so far in the current year.
Ajanta Soya
For the sub-division of equity shares of the company having a face value of Rs. 10/- per share to Rs. 2/- per share, the company has fixed 17th June as the split date or record date for the purpose. On Friday, the stock closed at ₹256.30 level, down by 0.68% from its previous close of ₹258.05. Ajanta Soya shares have delivered a multibagger return of 129.97 per cent in the previous year, and the stock has given a year-to-date (YTD) return of 12.91 per cent in 2022. The stock is now trading higher than the 50 days, 100 days, and 200-day moving averages, but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages, based on the last traded price.