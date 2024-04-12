30% rally in one month. HMA Agro share price jumps despite weak stock market trends
HMA Agro share price today shot up around 6.50% against the intraday low of ₹66.15 apiece that it touched during early morning deals
Stock market today: HMA Agro shares are one of those Indian stocks that have delivered a whopping return to their shareholders in the near term. The stock has risen from around ₹53.50 to ₹70 apiece level, logging a nearly 30 percent rise in one month. Despite weak sentiments in the Indian stock market today, shares of HMA Agro Industries Ltd witnessed some buying interest. HMA Agro share price today opened flat at ₹67.90 apiece on NSE but witnessed bulls' interest during the opening bell after touching an intraday low of ₹66.15 apiece. HMA Agro share price soon bounced back from the intraday's low and touched an intraday high of ₹70.50 per share, locking around a 6.50 percent rise against the intraday low of ₹66.15 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started