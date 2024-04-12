Stock market today: HMA Agro shares are one of those Indian stocks that have delivered a whopping return to their shareholders in the near term. The stock has risen from around ₹53.50 to ₹70 apiece level, logging a nearly 30 percent rise in one month. Despite weak sentiments in the Indian stock market today, shares of HMA Agro Industries Ltd witnessed some buying interest. HMA Agro share price today opened flat at ₹67.90 apiece on NSE but witnessed bulls' interest during the opening bell after touching an intraday low of ₹66.15 apiece. HMA Agro share price soon bounced back from the intraday's low and touched an intraday high of ₹70.50 per share, locking around a 6.50 percent rise against the intraday low of ₹66.15 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HMA Agro news In an exchange filing by HMA Agro Industries Ltd this week, the company informed Indian stock market exchanges about the rating agency CRISIL reaffirming the ‘A-/stable’' rating of the company. However, the rating agency enhanced the total bank loan facility from existing ₹400 crore to ₹500 crore.

Informing about the latest CRISIL rating, HMA Agro said, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that CRISIL Ratings Limited (CRISIL) has reaffirmed the credit ratings assigned to the Bank facilities of the Company on account of enhancement in the amount of Bank Facilities." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rating as of date is as under: Export packing credit by Yes Bank: The existing amount has been increased from ₹125 crore to ₹240 crore and the rating agency CRISIL has reaffirmed the 'A-/stable' rating to the company.

Export packing credit by State Bank of India (SBI): An amount of ₹240 crore has been assigned and the rating agency CRISIL has reaffirmed the 'A-/stable' rating to the company.

However, the proposed working capital has been reduced to ₹20 crore against the existing working capital of ₹35 crore. The export packing credit of ₹240 crore by the HDFC Bank Ltd has been closed during the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

