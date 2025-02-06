30% upside on cards! This realty stock bags ’buy’ call from Axis Securities ahead of Q3 results 2025

Signatureglobal (India) shares have gained a healthy 24% over the past year. Yet, the stock may still have room to run, driven by the company's strong growth prospects, sectoral tailwinds, and attractive valuation. The stock may see fresh traction after the December quarter results, which are to be released on Monday, February 10.

Axis Securities has initiated coverage on the stock ahead of its Q3 result. The brokerage firm has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,645, which implies a 29 per cent upside potential.

"We are initiating coverage on Signatureglobal (India) with a buy recommendation and a target price of ₹1,645 per share, which implies an upside of 29 per cent. Signature Global is a leading real estate development company in the Delhi/NCR region focused on affordable and mid-segment housing," Axis Securities said.