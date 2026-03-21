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30% YTD return! Healthcare stock to be in focus on Monday - Here's why

In December 2025, Park Medi World revealed an all-cash agreement worth 245 crore to gain total ownership of KPIMS by purchasing both SVPD Healthcare and KPS Wellness

Rajendra Saxena
Updated21 Mar 2026, 06:11 PM IST
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The Park Group currently operates 14 hospitals with a combined capacity of 3,250 beds.
The Park Group currently operates 14 hospitals with a combined capacity of 3,250 beds.
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Investors will closely monitor Park Medi World Limited on Monday, March 23, following the company's successful 100% stake acquisition of SVPD Healthcare Private Limited.

This move aligns with the hospital group's broader objective to take over the 360-bed KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS) in Agra via two specific entities.

Back in December 2025, Park Medi World revealed an all-cash agreement worth 245 crore to gain total ownership of KPIMS by purchasing both SVPD Healthcare and KPS Wellness Private Limited.

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The parent company of Park Hospitals had already finalized the KPS Wellness acquisition earlier this year on January 30.

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In an exchange filing on March 20, Park Medi World said: “We wish to inform that the Company has today i.e. March 20, 2026, has successfully completed the acquisition of SVPD Healthcare Private Limited. Consequent to this acquisition, SVPD Healthcare Private Limited has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.”

Market Performance

During Friday’s trading session, Park Medi World shares gained 5.12, or 2.64%, to close at 199.20. The healthcare stock has performed strongly in 2026, seeing a year-to-date increase of over 30%.

Strategic Expansion

By integrating KPIMS, Park Medi World intends to bolster its medical network across North India. The group stated in December 2025 that it plans to enhance clinical offerings, optimize operational efficiency, and boost bed occupancy rates at the Agra facility.

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Ankit Gupta, Managing Director of Park Medi World, said in December: "The acquisition of the KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS) marks a significant step in expanding our footprint in North India, in line with the vision of our Chairman Ajit Gupta for 'wellness for all' to deliver accessible, high quality, and affordable healthcare for everyone."

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"It will strengthen our regional presence and yield strong operational and financial results," he added.

This acquisition is a cornerstone of the company’s strategy to dominate major urban hubs.

The firm has rapidly expanded its footprint in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi NCR by acquiring KPIMS, New Delhi’s Febris Multispecialty Hospital, and Punjab’s Krishna Super-speciality Hospital, Park Medi World said in a statement on January 14, 2026.

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Currently managing 14 hospitals with 3,250 beds, the Park Group anticipates reaching a total capacity of 5,260 beds by March 2028.

“These additions expand the Group's network by approximately 810 beds through all-cash transactions, reflecting disciplined capital deployment and balance sheet strength, while advancing the roadmap to scale beyond 5,000 beds by FY28,” the statement said.

About the Author

Rajendra Saxena

With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More

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