300% rally in five years! Multibagger metal stock declares record date for dividend payment

Stock Market Today: After a 300% rally in five years, this multibagger metal stock has declared a record date for dividend payment. Check details about Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated24 Jun 2025, 01:23 PM IST
Stock Market Today—Record date for dividend by a Multibagger metal stock
Stock Market Today—Record date for dividend by a Multibagger metal stock

Stock Market Today: After a 300% rally in five years, this Multibagger metal stock has declared a record date for dividend payment. Check details about Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd

Multibagger Metal Stock Ratnamani Metals & Tubes dividend details

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes intimated the exchanges on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, the record date for the purpose of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company and to determine the eligibility of the members of the Company for e-voting and the payment of dividends.

 

As per the release by Ratnamani Metals & Tubes on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE Ltd., or the Bombay Stock Exchange, the record date for the purpose of the 41st Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, e-voting, and payment of dividend, if declared, at the AGM, stands on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

At its May 16, 2025, meeting, Ratnamani Metals & Tube's board of directors proposed paying shareholders a dividend of Rs. 14.00 per equity share, with a face value of Rs. 2.00 each, for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025.

In light of the T+1 settlement method, the record date suggests that investors who want to benefit from Ratnamani Metals & Tube dividend announcements "should have purchased shares at least one day prior to the record date in order for their names to appear on the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends."

Ratnamani Metals & Tube share price movement

Ratnamani Metals & Tube share price opened at 2786.70 on the BSE on Tuesday. At the time of opening, the Ratnamani Metals & Tube share price was slightly lower than the previous day's closing price of 2810.30. The Ratnamani Metals & Tube share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of 2817.

The Ratnamani Metals & Tube share price, which has risen close to 300% in the last 5 years, has given Multibagger returns to the investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
