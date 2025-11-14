300% rally in six months! Multibagger dividend stock jumps 5%; details here

Elitecon International share price jumped nearly 5% on Friday, ending its five-day losing streak. Elitecon International shares gained as much as 4.79% to ₹146.50 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Elitecon International share price today comes after five consecutive sessions of losses. The stock declined more than 18% in the past five sessions.

Trading volumes in the stock also surged. Around 4 lakh equity shares of Elitecon International changed hands on stock exchanges as against its previous session’s trading volume of 3 lakh shares.

The company recently announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY26, and also declared an interim dividend.

Elitecon International Q2 Results Elitecon International reported a consolidated net profit of ₹101.87 crore in Q2FY26 as against a profit of ₹183.61 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

The company’s revenue from operations in the quarter ended September 2025 was at ₹2,195.86 crore as compared to ₹3,739.87 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Elitecon International Dividend The board of directors of Elitecon International declared an Interim Dividend of Re. 0.05 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26.

Elitecon International dividend record date was November 12, Wednesday, for the purpose of ascertaining the name of members entitled to receive the Interim Dividend on Equity shares for the Financial Year 2025-26.

Elitecon International Share Price Performance Elitecon International share price has fallen over 11% in one month and has declined 54% in three months. However, Elitecon International shares have jumped by 300% in six months, and a staggering 1,300% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock delivered multibagger returns of 13,800% in three years and 14,500% in the past five years.

At 2:25 PM, Elitecon International share price was trading 0.86% higher at ₹141.00 apiece on the BSE.