300% return in one year! Multibagger small-cap stock hits upper circuit

Multibagger small-cap stock: Spice Lounge Food Works share price hit 5% upper circuit in Friday's trading session. The small-cap stock opened at ₹37.58 apiece on January 2, as compared to the previous close of ₹37.97. In the early hours of trading, the stock dipped 3.41% to touch an intraday low of ₹36.30; however, the small-cap stock turned green, surging as much as 9.81% from intraday low levels on BSE.

The multibagger stock rallied likely due to heavy demand. According to data available on BSE, around 1.6 lakhs shares changed hands during the session on Friday.

Spice Lounge Food Works: Recent developments On December 19, the company announced that it has acquired 100% stake in Singapore-based Prisha Infotech, for a total consideration of $1,50,000, marking a strategic expansion into technology-enabled solutions for the food service and hospitality ecosystem.

The acquisition aligns with Spice Lounge Food Works Limited’s long-term strategy of expansion, diversification and global presence. The integration of Prisha Infotech’s software development and programming capabilities will strengthen the Company’s digital foundation and enable access to international markets through Singapore, the company said in an exchange filing dated December 19.

Incorporated on May 6, 2021, Prisha Infotech operates in the IT and IT-enabled services space, specialising in software development and programming solutions.

On December 4, Spice Lounge Foods Work announced a major expansion development, revealing that it has obtained the exclusive Master Franchise rights for Wing Zone, a globally renowned quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand celebrated for its chicken-based, flavour-driven menu.

This strategic tie-up marks the company’s foray into a well-established international food category and strengthens its prospects for rapid growth within India’s expanding QSR market.

Spice Lounge Food Works' financial performance Spice Lounge Food Works’ positive momentum is underpinned by a strong Q2FY26 performance. For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net profit surged 300% year-on-year to ₹3.4 crore from ₹0.83 crore.

Revenue from operations soared 158% to ₹46.20 crore, up from ₹18 crore a year earlier, while total income rose to ₹49 crore from ₹18.2 crore in Q2FY25.

EBITDA came in at ₹4.15 crore, highlighting improved operational efficiency. Total comprehensive income reached ₹3.50 crore, a sharp increase from the corresponding quarter last year.

Spice Lounge Food Works share price trend The small-cap stock, which is known to be one of the standout performers in the SME segment, has failed to impress short-term investors. The multibagger stock has fallen 10.12% in the past five sessions and 17% in a month.

However, looking at the long-term share price trend of the company, Spice Lounge Food Works shares have given significant gains of 38% in the last six months and multibagger returns of staggering 297.41% in the last year.

The small-cap stock has been a wealth-creating machine for its long-term investors as the stock has delivered an impressive 3,306.84% returns in the last five years.

Spice Lounge Food Works shares are listed only on BSE. The small-cap multibagger stock hit 52-week of ₹72.20 on November 24, 2025 and 52-week low of ₹7.69 on March 10, 2025.