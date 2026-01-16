3000% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock hits upper circuit. Check details

Multibagger small-cap stock Spice Lounge Food Works continued its upward rally for the second session straight on Friday. The small-cap stock surged 5% upper circuit of ₹36.28 apiece on January 16.

The small-cap stock opened at ₹35.80 apiece in the early morning session on Friday, as compared to the previous close of ₹34.56 on Wednesday.

It is to be noted that there were no fresh triggers for the stock. Investors should keep in mind that small-cap stocks are prone to sharp price movements, often driven more by market sentiment than fundamentals.

Spice Lounge Food Works recent developments In December 2025, the company announced that it had acquired full ownership of Singapore-based Prisha Infotech for $150,000. The acquisition marked a strategic expansion into technology-enabled solutions for the food service and hospitality ecosystem.

“The acquisition aligns with Spice Lounge Food Works Limited’s long-term strategy of expansion, diversification and global presence. The integration of Prisha Infotech’s software development and programming capabilities will strengthen the Company’s digital foundation and enable access to international markets through Singapore,” the company said.

According to the exchange filing, Prisha Infotech brings expertise in enterprise software, digital platforms, and technology solutions for consumer-facing businesses, enabling enhanced operational efficiency, better customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making across the Company’s expanding portfolio of brands and outlets.

Earlier, the company informed that it has secured the exclusive Master Franchise rights for Wing Zone, an internationally recognised quick service restaurant (QSR) brand renowned for its chicken-based offerings and flavour-forward menu innovation.

As part of its initial rollout phase, the company will launch India’s first Wing Zone outlet in Koramangala, Bangalore, in January 2026.

After the Koramangala launch, the company plans to scale up Wing Zone’s footprint by opening more outlets in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, followed by a phased expansion into other major cities under a structured, multi-stage growth strategy.

Spice Lounge Food Works share price trend Spice Lounge Food Works share price has remained volatile in the near-term. The small-cap stock has fallen 31% in a month; however, has gained 3% in the last six months.

Looking from the broader view, Spice Lounge Food Works shares has proven to be wealth creator stock as it has given multibagger returns of 164% in last one year and 3000% in five years.

Spice Lounge Food Works shares are listed only on the BSE. The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of ₹72.20 on December 24, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹7.69 on March 10, 2025.