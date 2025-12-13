3000% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock to be in focus on Monday after this tripartite agreement

Multibagger small-cap stock A-1 Limited will likely hog the limelight on Monday, December 15, following the announcement of a tripartite with leading domestic companies for the supply of concentrated nitric acid.

A-1 Limited, post-market trading hours, on Friday, announced that it will act as a supplier for 10,000 metric tonnes of concentrated nitric acid between Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (GNFC) and Solar Industries India.

GNFC, a leading national fertiliser and chemicals major, will be manufacturing the said acid, which will be supplied to Solar Industries, with A-1 Limited acting as the dealer. The company said the contract is from November 2025 to March 2026.

"The arrangement further strengthens the Company's presence in the industrial chemicals supply chain and its continued engagement with large, nationally reputed corporates. The agreement enhances volume visibility and reinforces A-1 Limited's role as a trusted distribution and marketing partner in the speciality chemicals segment," it said.

The transaction has been entered into the ordinary course of business, and is not a related-party transaction, and does not involve any promoter or promoter-group interest, it added.

In another major order win, the company, late last month, announced winning a contract worth ₹127.5 crore for the supply of Industrial Urea - automobile grade from Sai Baba Polymer Technologies.

The order is for the supply of 25,000 MT of industrial Urea (automobile grade) at manufacturing locations across India. Delivery of the product will be as per the client's requirements, it said.

A-1 Limited share price trend Ahead of the tripartite agreement announcement, the small-cap stock ended the day at its 5% upper price band of ₹1864.05. A-1 Limited stock rose to a high of ₹1864.05. Despite this rise, however, A-1 Limited's share price has lost 14% for the week.

In the last month, the stock has seen a moderation in its returns, while remaining a multibagger over short and long terms. A-1 Limited's share price has surged 105% in three months, 239% in six months, and 363% so far in 2025. For the full year, the stock gains stand at ₹387%.

Meanwhile, in the last five years, its returns have been a whopping 3063%.