2000% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹100 jumps. Here’s why

One Point One Solutions shares are in focus during Monday's trading session after the small-cap company approved the conversion of 3,79,944 warrants into equity shares, as stated in an exchange filing. The board of One Point One Solutions authorized the conversion upon receiving ₹80,70,010.56, which constitutes 75% of the issue price of ₹21.24 per warrant, from the recipients. As a result of the allotment, the company's paid-up capital rose from ₹52,49,94,310 to ₹52,57,54,198.

In spite of this latest issuance, there are still 57,45,000 warrants awaiting conversion. Investors in possession of these warrants have a window of up to 18 months from the date of allotment to exercise their options by paying the remaining amount to convert them into equity shares.

Convertible warrants provide companies with a strategic method to accumulate capital over time without causing immediate dilution for shareholders, granting investors the option to purchase shares at a predetermined price during a set timeframe.

One Point One Solutions primarily operates in the BPO sector, having begun its activities focused on Customer Life Cycle Management, Business Process Management, and Technology Services, serving approximately 40 prominent clients.

According to trendlyne data, FII/FPI holdings have risen from 14.28% to 16.14% in the March 2025 quarter. Meanwhile, promoters have boosted their holdings from 51.45% to 52.37% in the March 2025 quarter.

One Point One Solutions share price today One Point One Solutions share price today opened at ₹60.90 apiece on NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹62.35 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹59.71 per share. One Point One Solutions shares have skyrocketed by 2000% over the last five years, significantly enriching its investors.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, after a strong run from the levels of 41 to 68 in the April month, prices witnessed a dip last week, this dip got support around 200sma and we are seeing positive momentum in today's sessions. Going ahead, bias remains positive with 58 as immediate support whereas 70 as immediate resistance.

