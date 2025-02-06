RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited has announced that the record date for finalising the list of eligible shareholders for the stock split benefit will be Friday, 28th February 2025. Shareholders on record as of this date will be entitled to receive the benefits associated with the stock split. The board of directors of the company approved and fixed the record date.

Headquartered in Kolkata, the firm has a presence across the country backed by sufficient infrastructure, personnel, and financial capabilities. At present, the company maintains a robust standing in multiple fast-developing cities, such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Surat, Chennai, Guwahati, and Madhya.

RDB Infrastructure and Power share price today was trading nearly flat at ₹553 apiece on the BSE. RDB Infrastructure shares have rallied 3000% in the span of five years turning into a multibagger stock. RDB Infrastructure and Power has seen an impressive share price increase of 295.28% over the past year, as per trendlyne data.

The company's exchange filing mentioned that the board of directors is set to convene on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, to review, approve, and acknowledge the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months that ended on December 31, 2024.

RDB Infrastructure stock split Record date The company, in its filing with the exchange, announced that it has set Friday, 28th February, 2025 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of its Members for the Sub-division / Split of 1 (One) fully paid Equity Share with a face value of ₹10/- into 10 (Ten) fully paid Equity Shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

RDB Infrastructure stock split RDB Infrastructure's board approved a sub-division or split of existing equity share of the company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of ₹10 each, fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re 1 each fully paid up, subject to approval of shareholders of the company.

“Sub-division / split of existing 1 (One) equity share of face value of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Re 1/- (Rupee One Only) each fully paid-up,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Post-Sub-division The company has stated that the anticipated timeline for finalizing the stock split is expected to be 2 to 3 months after receiving approval from the members. Once the subdivision is completed, the authorized share capital will total ₹27,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty-Seven Crores), which will be divided into 27,00,00,000 (Twenty-Seven Crores) equity shares, each valued at Re 1 (Rupee One only).