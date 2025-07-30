3020% rally in five years: This multibagger stock hits 5% upper circuit, 52-week high on Q1 results

Shares of GE Vernova T&D India hit its 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday at ₹2,604.25, also marking its 52-week high, after the company announced strong financial performance for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). The rally came on the back of robust earnings and a sharp uptick in order inflows, reaffirming investor confidence in the power transmission player’s growth trajectory.

Q1FY26 Earnings Surge Across All Metrics GE Vernova T&D India reported a 117.2 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹291 crore in the June quarter, compared to ₹134 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,330 crore, registering a solid 38.8 percent YoY growth over ₹958 crore a year ago.

The company’s operating performance was equally impressive. EBITDA rose 113.2 percent YoY to ₹388 crore from ₹182 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 29.1 percent, up from 19 percent in the same quarter last year.

Order inflows continued to impress, with GE Vernova T&D India securing ₹1,620 crore worth of new orders during Q1FY26 — a 57 percent increase over the ₹1,030 crore reported in Q1FY25. The orders spanned both domestic and international markets, reinforcing its strong market positioning in the power transmission and grid automation segment.

Robust Domestic and Export Order Pipeline During the quarter, the company received several major orders, including contracts from private TBCB (Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding) developers for the supply of 765 kV transformers and reactors in Rajasthan and Gujarat. It also won a contract from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for supplying 420 kV GIS equipment in Madhya Pradesh.

In addition, the company secured an order from a private EPC player in Maharashtra for 420/245 kV GIS and won multiple orders from various EPC players for 765 kV AIS equipment and grid automation solutions.

GE Vernova also made strong inroads into global markets with several export orders for AIS and GIS equipment from clients across Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, demonstrating its growing international footprint.

Sandeep Zanzaria, Managing Director and CEO of GE Vernova T&D India, stated, “We delivered a strong and productive first quarter of FY2025-26, driven by continued momentum as India modernises its grid to improve reliability, accommodate renewable energy sources, and meet increasing electricity demands from various sectors.”

Stock Performance: Multibagger Returns GE Vernova T&D India’s share price has been on a remarkable upward trajectory. With today's move, the stock has surged 108 percent from its 52-week low of ₹1,252.85, touched in April 2025. Over the past five years, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 3,020 percent, firmly establishing itself as one of the top wealth creators in the power equipment sector.

In the past one year alone, the stock has jumped over 57 percent. Its rally continued into July with a 10 percent gain so far, marking the fifth consecutive month of positive returns. It had climbed 5.3 percent in June, 43 percent in May, 0.5 percent in April, and 16.5 percent in March. The stock had, however, seen a weak start to the year, declining 25 percent in February and 14 percent in January.