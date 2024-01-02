3:1 bonus shares: Allcargo Logistics stock in focus as share trades ex-bonus today. Details here
Bonus shares 2024: Board of directors of Allcargo Logistics has fixed 2nd January 2024 as record date for finalising the list of eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares
Bonus shares 2024: Allcargo Logistics stock is in focus today as the share is trading ex-bonus today. The board of directors of the company had declared issuance of bonus shares in 3:1 ratio in its meeting held on 10th November 2023. Later on, the board fixed 2nd January 2024 as record date for finalising the list of eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares.
