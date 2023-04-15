3:1 bonus shares: Multibagger SME IPO gives 1900% return in two years2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 09:48 AM IST
- Multibagger SME IPO was launched at ₹100 to ₹102 per equity share in April 2021
Multibagger bonus shares: A long term investor not just enjoy the benefit of rise in stock price only. They get benefit of the various awards that a listed company declares time to time from its capital reserves. These awards can be in the form of interim or final dividend, bonus shares, stock split, buyback of shares, etc. These awards may look small at the time of declaration but it turns out a big catalyst to enhance long term investors' return over the period of time. EKI Energy Services shares are a glaring example of it. This SME stock is one of the multibagger stocks and IPOs that Indian stock market has produced in last few years.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×