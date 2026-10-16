31% rally in 2 weeks: Orient Electric share price surges post Q2 results - ICICI Sec sees 22% upside | Target price

Shares of Orient Electric surged during Friday’s trading session as it continued to build gains made over the past two weeks. The recent uptick in the stock has come after the company reported a more than two-fold increase in its net profit to ₹27.06 crore.

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Orient Electric stock was trading 2.32% higher during Friday’s trading session. Its share price value has surged nearly 22.68% over the last one week, and more than 30% in last two weeks.

Orient Electric Q2 result review Premiumisation, broad-based growth across segments helped Orient Electric deliver strong performance in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. The company’s fans segment continued to outperform supported by market share gains, premiumisation, and successful new launches.

“New products contributed over 30% of fan revenues, with BLDC fans growing 26% YoY and premium products accounting for ~40% of the fan portfolio,” read ICICI Securities report. The company also continues to expand its distribution footprint via through DTM expansion, deeper channel penetration, and cross-selling opportunities across its electrical product portfolio.

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Orient Electric share price target ICICI Securities maintained ‘Buy’ rating for Orient Electric stock with a target price of ₹240 per share, indicating 22% upside potential.

“We model Orient to report revenue/PAT CAGRs of 20.0%/43.4% over FY26–28E. We expect RoE to remain above 14% over FY26–28E. Maintain BUY with a DCF-based revised TP of INR 240 (earlier INR 220; implied target P/E at 30x FY28E EPS).”

Orient Electric Q2 result The Delhi-headquartered consumer electricals reported a net profit of ₹ ₹27.06 crore in Q2FY27 against ₹12.06 crore in the same quarter in previous financial year. Its revenue from operations increased by 25.15% on a year-on-year basis to ₹879.34 crore in Q2FY27. The firm had reported a net revenue of ₹702.61 crore in Q2FY26.

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Orient Electric share price trend, stock returns The stock was trading 2.80% higher at ₹203.90 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹4,350.53 crore at 2:16 pm. The stock has delivered 23.3% and 31.85% return over a duration of one week and two weeks respectively.

The stock has delivered close to 16.54% return in 2026 so far. Its share price value has declined 0.59% in one year, 13.31% in two years, and 10.72% in three years.