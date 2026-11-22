Shares of small cap apparel stock, SP Apparels Limited, will remain in focus in the coming days due to its upcoming stock split record date. The smallcap textile stock has delivered 31% return in 2026 so far.

SP Apparels Limited closed marginally lower on Friday, November 20, after rallying nearly 3.81% over the last five trading sessions. For investors who closely track corporate actions, here are all the details to know.

SP Apparels stock split ratio The company’s board of directors has approved a stock split of every stock (with face value ₹10) to five shares (with face value ₹2). The board “approved the sub-division of face value of Equity Shares of the Company of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up into 5 (Five) equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid-up,” read the BSE filing.

Readers must note that a ₹10-to- ₹2 face value split means every one existing share becomes five shares. However, the overall value of an investors' holding will remain unchanged.

SP Apparels stock split record date The company’s board of directors has fixed Thursday, December 10 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the split. It means that investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the corporate action.

SP Apparels share price trend The stock closed 0.81% lower at ₹927 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,330.37 crore on Friday, November 20. The stock has delivered 3.81% return in one week, 7.91% return in two weeks, 17.54% return in six months and 31.54% in 2026 so far. The stock has delivered 11.67% return in one year, and 58.29% in three years.