3100% rally in 5 years! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit ahead of record date for 3:1 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split

Multibagger stock A-1 Ltd jumped 5% upper circuit to ₹1,840.90 in Monday's trading session after the company announced the record date for its 3:1 bonus issue and 10:1 stock split.

According to the release, the company has finalised December 31 as the record date for the bonus issue and has set January 8, 2026, as the record date for the stock split. The move aims to enhance liquidity and reward the shareholders, it said.

On December 22, the company announced that the board has approved 3:1 bonus share issue (three bonus equity shares of Rs. 10 each for every 1 equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid up held by the shareholders of the company) and 10:1 stock split (sub-division of 1 equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up into 10 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 each fully paid-up held by the shareholders of the company).

The company had also announced an increase in authorised share capital and investment in an EV company – A-1 Sureja Industries, along with a bonus issue and stock split, on December 22.

“Recognising the rapid transition toward green energy and sustainable transport, A-1 Ltd has increased existing partnership interest/shareholding in A-1 Sureja industries from 45 % to 51 % at an enterprise value of Rs. 100 crore. The company is also considering expansion of operations of the company's subsidiary, A-1 Sureja Industries, into manufacturing and distribution of EV and allied clean mobility fields, including R&D, EV component manufacturing, and smart charging infrastructure,” the company said.

A-1 Sureja Industries is a manufacturer of battery-operated two-wheelers under the brand Hurry-E. This move makes A-1 Ltd one of India’s first listed chemical companies to directly hold equity in a certified EV manufacturing enterprise. A-1 Sureja Industries achieved revenues of Rs. 43.46 crore in FY 2023-24 and is now poised for rapid expansion with a projected CAGR of over 250%, transitioning from the R&D stage to commercial rollout.

A-1 Limited share price overview The multibagger stock has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. A-1 share price has fallen 31.20% in a month; however, it has given multibagger returns of 178.40% in just six months.

The stock has more than doubled investors money by delivering 358.28% returns in last one year and 3,100% returns in last five years.

A-1 Limited is listed only on BSE. The multibagger stock touched 52-week high of ₹2,816.55 on November 28 and reached 52-week low of ₹385.