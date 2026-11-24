In a dramatic turn of events, Jensen Huang is back as Nvidia's CEO, just eleven days after the co-founder announced his resignation. His return triggered a massive surge in the stock and added nearly $34 billion to his personal wealth.

The board on Monday voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as president, chief executive and board member after a series of meetings left directors satisfied with his "candour and ability to lead", the board said in a surprise statement.

"The board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Chairman Harvey C. Jones said in the statement.

News of Huang's return triggered a historic rally in Nvidia shares. The stock climbed 31.5% to $165.05 in New York, marking its biggest single-day surge since May 2003. Before the gain, the stock had fallen by about a third this year, erasing approximately $1.5 trillion in market value.

Nvidia's sharp rebound also lifted several AI-linked stocks, including Micron Technology, which surged 19%. It was followed by Intel, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Qualcomm, Sandisk and Oracle, all of which closed, with gains of up to 18%.

The rally also powered the Nasdaq to surge 5.8%, the biggest one-day percentage gain since April 2025, after the index suffered its worst weekly performance since 2020.

The board's decision to bring Huang back came after US intelligence services reportedly concluded that he had passed information to Beijing, an allegation that China has denied.

Huang appeared at the company's offices in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, drawing applause and cheers from employees, who shared videos of his return online. He briefly addressed employees at one of the entrances.

Over $33 billion wealth surge in a single day The massive rebound in Nvidia shares also boosted Huang's wealth by $33.7 billion in a single day, taking his total net worth to $143.8 billion and lifting him to 13th place in Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires ranking, according to the publication's data.

Last week, Huang slipped to the 18th position in Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires ranking as his net worth dropped to $110 billion amid a sustained sell-off in Nvidia shares. Huang holds a 3.5% stake in the chipmaker, which went public in 1999.

Under Huang's leadership, Nvidia's GPUs have become dominant first in computer gaming and now in artificial intelligence, propelling the company's market capitalisation past $5 trillion in 2025.

Nvidia shares on track for fourth annual gains Despite Monday's recovery, the stock is still down 19.35% in November so far. From its record high of $210, it remains down 21.5%. Looking at its performance this year, the stock also remains down 11.50% in 2026.

If the recovery extends through the end of the year, the stock's winning streak could continue for a fourth consecutive year.

Over the last three years, Nvidia shares have delivered a cumulative gain of 1,176%, fuelling a broader AI rally not just in the US but also across key Asian markets, including Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

Also Read | Before returning as CEO, Jensen Huang told Nvidia board of additional affairs

(With agency inputs)