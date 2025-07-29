3150% rally in five years, Multibagger stock edges higher despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Despite lacklustre cues from Dalal Street, shares of Rajoo Engineers Limited climbed over 2 percent on Tuesday, July 29, hitting an intra-day high of ₹111.60. The small-cap engineering company has defied market trends over the long term, emerging as a multibagger with a staggering 3,150 percent rally in just five years.

An investment of ₹10,000 in Rajoo Engineers five years ago would today be worth over ₹3 lakh, underscoring the stock’s exponential long-term wealth creation.

Stock Trend While the long-term chart is impressive, the short-term trend for Rajoo Engineers has been more volatile. In the last one year, the stock has declined 29 percent. In July so far, it is up slightly by 0.7 percent, after two consecutive months of losses — down 17.5 percent in June and 5.7 percent in May. This came after an eye-catching 43 percent jump in April. Before that, the stock was in the red for four straight months between December 2024 and March 2025.

Currently, the stock is trading more than 66 percent below its 52-week high of ₹332.93, which it had touched in October 2024. Its 52-week low of ₹93.05 was recorded in March 2025.

Recent Developments To fund its future growth, the company has initiated a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), which began on July 15 and closed on July 21, setting a floor price of ₹114.42 per share. The company has stated it may offer up to a 5 percent discount on the floor price. The QIP aims to raise up to ₹160 crore, with proceeds earmarked for business expansion via inorganic growth and other general corporate purposes.

In a key strategic move, Rajoo Engineers recently signed a Non-Binding Indicative Offer (NBIO) for the proposed acquisition of a company engaged in manufacturing industrial machines. The target company, with over 30 years of legacy, is said to have a strong brand reputation and global presence.

This acquisition is a part of Rajoo Engineers' forward integration strategy, which aims to offer end-to-end solutions across the customer value chain. According to the company, this synergy will enhance product offerings and expand its footprint in both domestic and international markets.

The company assured stakeholders that it will provide timely updates in line with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

About Rajoo Engineers Headquartered in Rajkot, Rajoo Engineers Limited was incorporated in 1986 and has grown to become a global player in blown film and sheet extrusion lines. The company is recognised for its high-end engineering, energy-efficient designs, and automation-driven solutions.

Having made its international debut in 1990, Rajoo Engineers today serves customers in over 70 countries, with a strong presence across multiple geographies. Its products are positioned to compete globally, and the company enjoys a premium market position in its specialised segments, particularly thermoformers, sheet extrusion lines, and blown film.