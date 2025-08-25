3150% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock hits upper circuit; do you own?

Spice Lounge Food Works share price was locked-in at upper circuit of 5% on Monday, snapping its five day losing streak. The penny stock hit a 5% upper circuit of ₹38.23 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in Spice Lounge Food Works share price today comes after the small-cap stock hit lower circuits of 2% for the past five consecutive trading sessions.

Recently, Spice Lounge Food Works announced its earnings for the first quarter of FY26, wherein the company’s net loss narrowed.

The company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹1.18 crore in Q1FY26 as compared with a net loss of ₹3.64 crore in the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter ended June 2025 fell 7% to ₹32.29 crore from ₹34.76 crore in the March quarter.

Segmentwise, revenue from Software and IT services declined 3.23% to ₹25.61 crore from ₹26.46 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The segment’s EBIT dropped to ₹1.41 crore from ₹1.55 crore, sequentially.

Revenue from Food and Restaurant Services during the June quarter decreased 19.44% to ₹6.68 crore from ₹8.29 crore, QoQ. The segment’s EBIT loss increased to ₹1.91 crore from ₹1.61 crore, QoQ.

The company has earlier informed the stock exchanges about its name change to Spice Lounge Food Works Limited from Shalimar Agencies, effective from August 11.

Spice Lounge Food Works Share Price Performance Spice Lounge Food Works share price rose 3% in one month, and has jumped 100% in three months. The smallcap stock has surged 230% in six months and has rallied 300% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Spice Lounge Food Works shares have delivered a staggering 731% in one year and 1,000% in three years. Over the past five years, the smallcap stock has jumped more than 3,160%.

At 11:25 AM, Spice Lounge Food Works share price was still locked-in at 5% upper circuit of ₹38.23 apiece on the BSE.