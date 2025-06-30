3,150% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock trades above PE multiple of 50. Do you own?

Small-Cap multibagger stock: Colab Platforms shares will be in focus for stock market investors as the shares are currently trading above their PE multiple of 50 in the Indian stock market for the previous four trailing quarters, according to the data collected from BSE on Monday, 30 June 2025.

Advertisement

The company is trading above its PE multiple of 50, which means that market investors are valuing the stock at 50 times or more than its current earnings per share level.

A PE ratio or (Price to earnings ratio) of 50 is a considerably higher ratio in the majority of the sectors and industries. A higher PE ratio stock is generally found in high-growth sectors.

As of Monday, 30 June 2025, the stock is placed under the ESM Stage 2 category, which only allows investors to trade the shares on a trade-for-trade basis. This makes it eligible only for delivery trades and not intraday sessions.

Exchanges classify certain stocks under this category to prevent sharp volatility. According to BSE data, the share has a price band tolerance of 2 per cent, with the upper circuit level at ₹36.12.

Advertisement

Colab Platforms Share Price Trend Colab Platforms shares closed 1.99 per cent higher at ₹35.42 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹34.73 at the previous trading session.

The stock has given share market investors more than 3,150 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years. The shares have gained 334.6 per cent returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are up 129.26 per cent in 2025, and are currently trading 8.19 per cent higher in the last five stock market sessions.

Colab Platforms shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹76.18 on 8 May 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹5.42 on 7 October 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹722.57 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 30 June 2025.

Advertisement

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee