Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  32 PMS schemes give double-digit returns in 2022

32 PMS schemes give double-digit returns in 2022

1 min read . 09:00 AM ISTRakshita Madan
About 32 Portfolio Management Services (PMS) schemes gave one-year returns in double digits in 2022 ranging between 10% and 35%

  • About 32 Portfolio Management Services schemes gave one-year returns in double digits in 2022 ranging between 10% and 35%. Some of the big names appear in worst performing list. Take a look:

About 32 Portfolio Management Services (PMS) schemes gave one-year returns in double digits in 2022 ranging between 10% and 35%. The top performer was Molecule Ventures - Growth, a smallcap PMS fund, which gave the highest return of 35.2% in 2022. It was started in May 2021 and since inception it has returned 34.35% to its investors.

About 32 Portfolio Management Services (PMS) schemes gave one-year returns in double digits in 2022 ranging between 10% and 35%. The top performer was Molecule Ventures - Growth, a smallcap PMS fund, which gave the highest return of 35.2% in 2022. It was started in May 2021 and since inception it has returned 34.35% to its investors.

On the other hand, more than 100 PMS schemes have given negative returns in one-year time frame as on December 2022, data from pmsbazaar.com showed. 

On the other hand, more than 100 PMS schemes have given negative returns in one-year time frame as on December 2022, data from pmsbazaar.com showed. 

In comparison, Nifty gained about 4% for the full year 2022.

In comparison, Nifty gained about 4% for the full year 2022.

Counter Cyclical Investments - Diversified Long-term value, with an AUM of 267.07 crore was the second highest performer with 29.26% return in the same period. Next was ICICI Pru - value strategy with about 24.5% return in 1-year period as on December 2022. This is a multicap portfolio and has been running for 18 years, 11 months. The assets under management for this scheme are 93.41 crore.

Counter Cyclical Investments - Diversified Long-term value, with an AUM of 267.07 crore was the second highest performer with 29.26% return in the same period. Next was ICICI Pru - value strategy with about 24.5% return in 1-year period as on December 2022. This is a multicap portfolio and has been running for 18 years, 11 months. The assets under management for this scheme are 93.41 crore.

Read all market-related stories here

Read all market-related stories here

The next two top performing PMS schemes basis 1-year return as on December 2022 were Renaissance - IndiaNext portfolio, a thematic scheme, and ICICI Pru -Pipe Strategy. These two schemes returned 22.19% and 20.32%, respectively.

The next two top performing PMS schemes basis 1-year return as on December 2022 were Renaissance - IndiaNext portfolio, a thematic scheme, and ICICI Pru -Pipe Strategy. These two schemes returned 22.19% and 20.32%, respectively.

There are many portfolios that have been performing well giving double-digit returns, but were initiated in 2022 so they did not make it to the list of 32 schemes.

There are many portfolios that have been performing well giving double-digit returns, but were initiated in 2022 so they did not make it to the list of 32 schemes.

PMS cater to wealthy investors with portfolio sizes of above 50 lakh. The fee charged by them is also slightly higher than regular mutual funds (MFs).

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

PMS cater to wealthy investors with portfolio sizes of above 50 lakh. The fee charged by them is also slightly higher than regular mutual funds (MFs).

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Some other names in the top performing list of 32 include Fort Capital Investment - Value fund, Aequitas Investment Consultancy - India Opportunities Product, Tulsian PMS (run by well-know market veteran SP Tulsian), Oaks Asset Management - ABC Equity Portfolio, Karvy Capital - Excel.

Some other names in the top performing list of 32 include Fort Capital Investment - Value fund, Aequitas Investment Consultancy - India Opportunities Product, Tulsian PMS (run by well-know market veteran SP Tulsian), Oaks Asset Management - ABC Equity Portfolio, Karvy Capital - Excel.

Some of the worst performers basis 1-year returns in 2022 include Marcellus - Rising Giants (run by Saurabh Mukherjea), Motilal Oswal - Focused Midcap, Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers - Equity Fund, Centrum PMS - Deep Value, Equirus Wealth - Long Horizon Fund, Emkay Investment Managers - Emkay Lead.

Some of the worst performers basis 1-year returns in 2022 include Marcellus - Rising Giants (run by Saurabh Mukherjea), Motilal Oswal - Focused Midcap, Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers - Equity Fund, Centrum PMS - Deep Value, Equirus Wealth - Long Horizon Fund, Emkay Investment Managers - Emkay Lead.

Although these funds have given positive returns in 2-year and 3-year time frames, some have even given higher returns in 6-month period.

Although these funds have given positive returns in 2-year and 3-year time frames, some have even given higher returns in 6-month period.

 

 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP