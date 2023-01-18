32 PMS schemes give double-digit returns in 2022

About 32 Portfolio Management Services (PMS) schemes gave one-year returns in double digits in 2022 ranging between 10% and 35%. The top performer was Molecule Ventures - Growth, a smallcap PMS fund, which gave the highest return of 35.2% in 2022. It was started in May 2021 and since inception it has returned 34.35% to its investors.
On the other hand, more than 100 PMS schemes have given negative returns in one-year time frame as on December 2022, data from pmsbazaar.com showed.
In comparison, Nifty gained about 4% for the full year 2022.
Counter Cyclical Investments - Diversified Long-term value, with an AUM of ₹267.07 crore was the second highest performer with 29.26% return in the same period. Next was ICICI Pru - value strategy with about 24.5% return in 1-year period as on December 2022. This is a multicap portfolio and has been running for 18 years, 11 months. The assets under management for this scheme are ₹93.41 crore.
Read all market-related stories here
The next two top performing PMS schemes basis 1-year return as on December 2022 were Renaissance - IndiaNext portfolio, a thematic scheme, and ICICI Pru -Pipe Strategy. These two schemes returned 22.19% and 20.32%, respectively.
There are many portfolios that have been performing well giving double-digit returns, but were initiated in 2022 so they did not make it to the list of 32 schemes.
PMS cater to wealthy investors with portfolio sizes of above ₹50 lakh. The fee charged by them is also slightly higher than regular mutual funds (MFs).
Some other names in the top performing list of 32 include Fort Capital Investment - Value fund, Aequitas Investment Consultancy - India Opportunities Product, Tulsian PMS (run by well-know market veteran SP Tulsian), Oaks Asset Management - ABC Equity Portfolio, Karvy Capital - Excel.
Some of the worst performers basis 1-year returns in 2022 include Marcellus - Rising Giants (run by Saurabh Mukherjea), Motilal Oswal - Focused Midcap, Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers - Equity Fund, Centrum PMS - Deep Value, Equirus Wealth - Long Horizon Fund, Emkay Investment Managers - Emkay Lead.
Although these funds have given positive returns in 2-year and 3-year time frames, some have even given higher returns in 6-month period.
