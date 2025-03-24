320% rally in five years! Multibagger stock jumps 5% after promoter’s stake sale

Multibagger stock 360 One Wam rose as much as 5.43 per cent on Monday's trading session after the company announced that one of the promoters has sold over 15,00,000 equity shares, on March 21.

At 10:50 am, 360 One Wam share price touched an intraday high to ₹994 apiece on NSE. The multibagger stock has gained nearly 12 per cent in past five trading sessions.

As per the exchange filing, 360 One Wam promoter Nirmal Jain has sold a 0.38% stake in the company, valued at ₹39,29,26,461. Following the sale, Jain's holding has reduced from 4.56 per cent to 4.18%, amounting to 1,64,15,424 shares.

360 One Wam Q3 results highlights The company posted financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The company's net profit for the three months ending in December 2024 stood at ₹276.5 crore, marking a 43.9 per cent year-on-year increase. In comparison, the asset manager reported a profit of ₹192.1 crore during the same period last year.

The company's revenue experienced strong growth, rising by 20.6 per cent to ₹759.8 crore from ₹629.8 crore in Q3 of the previous year. In the third quarter, its ARR revenue reached ₹426 crore, marking a 26.2 per cent YoY increase, while the combined ARR retention improved to 70 basis points (bps) from 68 bps in Q2 FY25.

For the December quarter, 360 ONE WAM reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹275 crore, reflecting a 41.7 per cent YoY increase to ₹194 crore reported in the prior year.

360 ONE WAM's Assets under Management (AUM) totaled ₹5.8 lakh crore, comprising ₹2.5 lakh crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) AUM and ₹3.3 lakh crore in transactional/brokerage AUM.

In the Wealth Management sector, ARR AUM surged 39% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1.6 lakh crore, driven by strong growth across all segments. The 360 ONE Plus offering expanded by 49 per cent YoY, while the Distribution and Lending businesses grew by 32 per cent and 40 per cent YoY, respectively.

