3200% rally in five years! Multibagger stock jumps 4% after Q3 results 2026

Multibagger stock: Spice Lounge Food Works’ share price rallied as much as 4.36% to ₹40.20 per share on Monday, February 16, after the company reported more than a 100% year-on-year surge in its standalone net profit for the December quarter FY26.
The multibagger stock opened at ₹36.60 apiece in the early morning session on Monday, compared to its previous close of ₹38.52.
In an exchange filing on February 14, Spice Lounge Food Works announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.
The company reported a 112.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit, which increased to ₹2.21 lakh compared to ₹1.04 lakh in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, the company’s net profit declined 61% from ₹5.73 lakh in the September quarter.
Meanwhile, revenue from operations grew 55% to ₹36.13 lakh, against ₹23.25 lakh in the same quarter a year ago. However, it fell more than 26.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₹49.13 lakh.
It is worth noting that the company reported a 70% YoY decline in its consolidated net profit, which dropped to ₹2.47 crore in the December quarter of FY26, compared to ₹8.45 crore in the same period last year.
Consolidated revenue also fell by over 37.3% YoY to ₹32.90 crore, down from ₹52.52 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The multibagger stock has remained in the green despite weak market sentiment. The stock has delivered 24% returns over the past five sessions and more than 10% gains in the last month.
Zooming out further, Spice Food Works shares have generated multibagger returns of 196.61% over the past one year and more than 3,200% over the last five years.
Spice Food Works shares are listed only on the BSE. The multibagger stock hit a 52-week high of ₹72.20 on November 24, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹7.69 on March 10, 2025.
Spice Lounge Food Works Limited is a diversified global hospitality and lifestyle company that focuses on delivering food, beverage, and experience-driven services across multiple markets.
The company operates a range of formats, including global cuisine outlets, casual dining restaurants, premium pubs, nightlife venues, and live-event platforms through both owned and franchised brands.
Its brand portfolio features a mix of international and in-house concepts, including Blaze Kebabs, Xora, Salud, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Wing Zone.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
