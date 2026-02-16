3200% rally in five years! Multibagger stock jumps 4% after Q3 results 2026

Spice Lounge Food Works share price rallied as much as 4.36% to 40.20 per share on Monday, February 16, after the company posted more than 100% YoY surge in its standalone net profit for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published16 Feb 2026, 10:13 AM IST
Multibagger stock Spice Lounge Food Works surged as much as 4% on Monday, February 16.
Multibagger stock Spice Lounge Food Works surged as much as 4% on Monday, February 16.(Pixabay)

Multibagger stock: Spice Lounge Food Works’ share price rallied as much as 4.36% to 40.20 per share on Monday, February 16, after the company reported more than a 100% year-on-year surge in its standalone net profit for the December quarter FY26.

The multibagger stock opened at 36.60 apiece in the early morning session on Monday, compared to its previous close of 38.52.

Also Read | Torrent Pharma share price jumps 6% to hit a record high— Is it a stock to buy?

Spice Lounge Food Works Q3 results 2026

In an exchange filing on February 14, Spice Lounge Food Works announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company reported a 112.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit, which increased to 2.21 lakh compared to 1.04 lakh in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, the company’s net profit declined 61% from 5.73 lakh in the September quarter.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations grew 55% to 36.13 lakh, against 23.25 lakh in the same quarter a year ago. However, it fell more than 26.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from 49.13 lakh.

It is worth noting that the company reported a 70% YoY decline in its consolidated net profit, which dropped to 2.47 crore in the December quarter of FY26, compared to 8.45 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated revenue also fell by over 37.3% YoY to 32.90 crore, down from 52.52 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Spice Lounge Food Works share price trend.

The multibagger stock has remained in the green despite weak market sentiment. The stock has delivered 24% returns over the past five sessions and more than 10% gains in the last month.

Zooming out further, Spice Food Works shares have generated multibagger returns of 196.61% over the past one year and more than 3,200% over the last five years.

Spice Food Works shares are listed only on the BSE. The multibagger stock hit a 52-week high of 72.20 on November 24, 2025, and a 52-week low of 7.69 on March 10, 2025.

Also Read | Groww, BSE to Angel One: Why are brokerage stocks down up to 10% in trade today?

Spice Lounge Food Works Limited is a diversified global hospitality and lifestyle company that focuses on delivering food, beverage, and experience-driven services across multiple markets.

The company operates a range of formats, including global cuisine outlets, casual dining restaurants, premium pubs, nightlife venues, and live-event platforms through both owned and franchised brands.

Its brand portfolio features a mix of international and in-house concepts, including Blaze Kebabs, Xora, Salud, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Wing Zone.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Multibagger StockIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets3200% rally in five years! Multibagger stock jumps 4% after Q3 results 2026
More