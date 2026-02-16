3200% rally in five years! Multibagger stock jumps 4% after Q3 results 2026

Multibagger stock: Spice Lounge Food Works’ share price rallied as much as 4.36% to ₹40.20 per share on Monday, February 16, after the company reported more than a 100% year-on-year surge in its standalone net profit for the December quarter FY26.

The multibagger stock opened at ₹36.60 apiece in the early morning session on Monday, compared to its previous close of ₹38.52.

Spice Lounge Food Works Q3 results 2026 In an exchange filing on February 14, Spice Lounge Food Works announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company reported a 112.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit, which increased to ₹2.21 lakh compared to ₹1.04 lakh in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, the company’s net profit declined 61% from ₹5.73 lakh in the September quarter.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations grew 55% to ₹36.13 lakh, against ₹23.25 lakh in the same quarter a year ago. However, it fell more than 26.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₹49.13 lakh.

It is worth noting that the company reported a 70% YoY decline in its consolidated net profit, which dropped to ₹2.47 crore in the December quarter of FY26, compared to ₹8.45 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated revenue also fell by over 37.3% YoY to ₹32.90 crore, down from ₹52.52 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Spice Lounge Food Works share price trend. The multibagger stock has remained in the green despite weak market sentiment. The stock has delivered 24% returns over the past five sessions and more than 10% gains in the last month.

Zooming out further, Spice Food Works shares have generated multibagger returns of 196.61% over the past one year and more than 3,200% over the last five years.

Spice Food Works shares are listed only on the BSE. The multibagger stock hit a 52-week high of ₹72.20 on November 24, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹7.69 on March 10, 2025.

Spice Lounge Food Works Limited is a diversified global hospitality and lifestyle company that focuses on delivering food, beverage, and experience-driven services across multiple markets.

The company operates a range of formats, including global cuisine outlets, casual dining restaurants, premium pubs, nightlife venues, and live-event platforms through both owned and franchised brands.

Its brand portfolio features a mix of international and in-house concepts, including Blaze Kebabs, Xora, Salud, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Wing Zone.