Shares of Captain Technocast are expected to remain in focus on Tuesday, March 18, as the company’s board is likely to announce a bonus share issue. This comes after the multibagger stock delivered a stellar 3200 percent return over the past five years, making it a key player on investors’ radar.

Captain Technocast announced last week that its board of directors would meet on March 18, 2025, to consider issuing bonus shares. This marks the first such announcement in five years. The company had previously declared a 1:1 bonus issue, with a record date of July 23, 2019.

As per the exchange filing, the board will also discuss the date, time, and venue for conducting an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) and approve the draft notice. Additionally, the board plans to appoint a scrutinizer to oversee the e-voting process for the EGM.

Stock Performance: Multibagger Returns with Consistent Gains Captain Technocast has been a massive wealth creator, surging 3200 percent over five years. In the past year alone, the multibagger stock has gained 233 percent.

The counter has been on a winning streak, closing in the green for nine consecutive sessions. So far in March, it has added over 13 percent, recovering from a 13 percent decline in February. Prior to that, the stock delivered positive returns for seven straight months from July 2024 to January 2025, rallying 181 percent during this period.

Financial Performance: Steady Revenue and Profit Growth In FY24, Captain Technocast’s total revenue rose 8.7 percent to ₹64.22 crore, up from ₹59.09 crore in FY23. The company’s net profit surged 31.8 percent, reaching ₹3.85 crore in FY24 compared to ₹2.92 crore in the previous year.

The company’s operational efficiency also improved, with EBITDA rising to ₹7.31 crore in FY24 from ₹6.40 crore in FY23. Its EBITDA margin expanded slightly from 10.69 percent in FY23 to 11.40 percent in FY24, while the net profit margin improved from 4.88 percent to 5.91 percent during the same period.

Captain Technocast is a manufacturer, exporter, and supplier of industrial castings. Its product portfolio includes valves, pumps, fire-fighting equipment, engineering and automobile parts, structural and hardware components, dairy equipment, power plant and boiler parts, as well as aerospace and defense castings.