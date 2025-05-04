325% rally in five years! Multibagger pharma stock in focus; here's why

Multibagger stock: Pharma company Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after the company reported its half yearly and FY25 financial & operational performance on Friday.

The multibagger pharma stock was down 1.99 per cent to close at ₹26.66 apiece on May 2. Sudarshan Pharma Industries shares have given mutlibagger returns to its investors by soaring over 325 per cent in five years.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries H2 FY25 financial performance In the second half of FY25 (H2FY25), Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited (SPIL) reported a 19% rise in net sales to ₹277 crore and a 43% increase in net profit to ₹7 crore compared to H2FY24.

For the full fiscal year FY25, net sales rose by 9% to ₹505 crore, while net profit surged by 45% to ₹16 crore year-on-year. The company, currently valued at ₹642 crore in market capitalization, has achieved a strong compound annual profit growth of 37% over the past five years.

SPIL is actively working to boost its exports and increase domestic sales of its manufactured medicines, the pharma company said in its investor's presentation. Additionally, it aims to improve profit margins from reselling Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in India.

This strategic focus contributed to a significant rise in EBITDA margin in H2FY25, which in turn drove strong growth in Profit After Tax during the same period.

India's pharmaceutical industry was valued at approximately $42 billion in 2021 and is projected to rise to around $50 billion by 2024. Forecasts suggest it could reach nearly $66 billion by 2025 and potentially expand to between $120 billion and $130 billion by 2030.

India fulfills 40% of the United States' generic drug requirements and supplies 25% of the medicines used in the United Kingdom. Globally, India contributes 20% of total medicine production by volume and meets about 60% of the world's vaccine demand, solidifying its position as the leading supplier of generic drugs.

Founded in 2008, Sudarshan Pharma is engaged in manufacturing and sourcing of Chemicals and Pharmaceutical products. The Company specializes in host of products from rock chemicals intermediates and API to finish formulations and fully integrated pharmaceutical and chemicals.