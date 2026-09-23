328% returns in 5 years! ICICI Securities sees 27% upside in this hotel stock, do you own? Check target price

Shares of Chalet Hotels Limited ended higher on Wednesday, September 23, as the stock built on to its gains made over the past five trading sessions. The hotel stock has delivered 4.7% return in one week and around 2.5% return in one month.

The Mumbai-headquartered hotel chain has evolved from a pure-play asset owner into a hybrid model with the launch of Athiva premium lifestyle brand in FY26. The company’s expansion plans are on track and operational hotels’ portfolio is poised to increase by 1,655 keys to over 5,000 keys by March 2030, noted ICICI Securities in its report, which sees nearly 27% upside in the hotel stock.

Chalet Hotels outlook The company began its journey as a pure-play asset owner with premium/luxury hotels managed by international hotel chains. The company has also forayed into the franchise model and evolved into a brand and asset owner.

“We estimate CHALET’s hotel revenue growing at a 15% CAGR over FY26–29E (assuming 6% LTL ARR growth) to INR 26.9bn in FY29E, while its hotel EBITDA grows at a 16% CAGR to INR 11.8bn over the same period. Further, its annuity asset portfolio could generate over INR 4bn of annual EBITDA upon full stabilisation in FY29,” stated ICICI Securities in its report.

Chalet Hotels share price target The brokerage maintained a ‘Buy’ rating for the hotel stock with a target price of ₹1,095 per share. “We retain BUY with an unchanged SoTP-based TP of INR 1,095, based on 22x Mar’28E hotel EV/EBITDA. Brownfield/greenfield additions could provide a further fillip to earnings. Key risks: Slowdown in hotel demand/office leasing.”

Chalet Hotels share price trend The stock closed 1.20% higher at ₹883 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹19,337.18 crore on Wednesday, September 23. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹904.50 per share.

The hotel stock touched its 52-week high of ₹1,030.55 per share on September 24, 2025. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹690 per share on March 30, 2026. Its share price value has surged 24.3% in six months, declined 13.86% in one year, and surged 60.90% in three years.