3300% rally in 3 years: Multibagger EV stock below ₹100 hits upper circuit on second day in a row
Multibagger EV stock below ₹100 has risen from around ₹2.50 to ₹85.50 apiece level in nearly three years
Stock market today: Shares of Servotech Power Systems Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In the last one year, the EV charging solutions company's share has appreciated from nearly ₹19 to ₹85.50 apiece on NSE, logging around 350 percent rise in this time horizon. Likewise, in the last three years, the energy stock has risen from nearly ₹2.50 (September 2021) to ₹85.50 apiece level, recording to the tune of 3300 percent rise in this period. However, it seems that the multibagger stock still possesses some steam. This multibagger stock has been hitting the upper circuit for the last two straight sessions.
