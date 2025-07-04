33,000% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock jumps despite flat cues from Indian stock market

Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap stock Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, that has risen 33,000% in a five-year rally, adds to gains during the intraday trades on Friday, despite flat cues from Indian stock market

Multibagger small-cap stock Hazoor Multi Projects Updates Multibagger small-cap stock Hazoor Multi Projects on 3 July 2025 has announced the acquisition of a company. In its release, Hazoor Multi Projects Limited said that it has acquired 51.00% equity shares of Vyom Hydrocarbon Private Limited. The Vyom Hydrocarbons was incorporated to operate in the Oil & gas sector to provide services and onshore drilling.

The acquisition is expected to create synergies that support the Company’s growth and diversification plans.

In line with this strategic direction, the Board of Directors has acquired an existing company, Vyom Hydrocarbon Private Limited, which operates in emerging sectors that are aligned with the Company’s long-term strategic objectives and operational strengths.

Hazoor Multi projects has acquired the Company as it proposes to expand its business operations to include activities in the Mining and Quarrying sector; the Oil and Gas industry; Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas; provision of Oilfield Equipment and Services; Drilling and Consulting services; as well as Trade, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction service, Environmental Engineering and Sustainability initiatives, including but not limited to Waste Management.

Vyom Hydrocarbns was incorporated on 11th August, 2023, by way of Share Purchase Agreement. The company was formed with an authorized capital of Rs. 15,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Lakhs only) and a subscribed capital of Rs. 2,00,000/- (Rupees Two Lakhs only) and still down not have any turnover

Hazoor Multi Projects will acquire the company by way of Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for a total cash consideration of Rs. 1,02,000/- (Rupees One Lakh Two Thousand Only).

Multibagger small-cap stock Hazoor Multi Projects share price movement Hazoor Multi Projects share price opened with gains on Friday and scaled intraday highs of ₹40.47 which transalted into intraday gains of moe than 3% for the Multibagger small-cap stock Hazoor Multi Projects share pric.

The Hazoor Multi Projects share price that used to trade at ₹3-4 levels in July-August 2022 has given multibagger returns to the investors. The stock has given almost 33000% returns in last five years.