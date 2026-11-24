Shares of Varvee Global Limited ended a percentage point higher on Monday, November 23, ahead of its upcoming stock split record date. The smallcap textile stock is set to split from face value of ₹5 to ₹2 each.

For investors who closely track corporate actions like stock-split, here are all the details to know.

Varvee Global stock split The company’s board of directors has approved stock split or subdivision of shares such that “one equity share having face value of ₹5 each, fully paid-up, be sub-divided/split into ₹2 each.”

The sub-divided shares post corporate action will "rank pari-passu in all respects which was approved by the equity shareholders through postal ballot". It means that the additional stocks will carry the same voting rights as existing equity shares, have equal entitlement to dividends, rank equally in the company's capital structure and will also have the same rights and privileges as existing shares.

Varvee Global stock split record date The company’s board of directors fixed Friday, November 27, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the corporate action. Which means that investors must own the stock on or before the record date to qualify for stock split.

Varvee Global share price trend The stock closed 1% higher at ₹54.37 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹280.16 crore on Monday, November 23. Its share price value has declined 11.45% in two weeks, but surged 10.87% in one month. The stock has declined 20% in six months, 23% in 2026 so far, and 28% in one year.