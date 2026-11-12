34% rise in a year! Why Hindustan Copper shares are rising 6% today? Check target, stop loss, returns

Hindustan Copper shares jumped over 6% in Thursday's trading session after the company reported strong set of numbers during the July-September quarter for the financial year 2026-27.

Hindustan Copper share price opened at ₹474 apiece on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹436.35 on Wednesday and touched an intraday high of ₹466.80 on 12 November.

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Hindustan Copper Q2 results 2026 The company posted a significant improvement in its financial performance, with consolidated net profit soaring 180% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹520 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹186 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations climbed 64% to ₹1,175 crore from ₹718 crore in the year-ago period, indicating robust growth in its business operations.

EBITDA surged 149% YoY to ₹703 crore, comfortably exceeding Anand Rathi's estimate of ₹572 crore. The EBITDA margin also expanded substantially to 59.8% from 39.3% in the corresponding quarter last year, marking the highest margin reported by the company.

The sharp improvement in operating profitability, along with strong revenue growth, contributed to the substantial increase in the company's bottom line.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.